Counties asked to 'double down on efforts' in the battle against Covid-19

At a virtual meeting of GAA county chairpersons, hosted on-line by the Uachtarán John Horan and Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan, counties were asked to double down on efforts to help the Association to play its part in the ongoing fight against the Covid pandemic and in light of recent challenges nationally.

Clubs are asked to adhere to the guidelines issued, until such a time as further advice is made available from government.



The Ard Stiúrthóir also informed county chairpersons of intentions to make centrally sourced borrowings available to county committees at the earliest opportunity to assist in the running of their activities before Government funding is made available.



The GAA can also confirm that pending updated public health advice, and in light of an increased optimism and appetite for inter-county games, plans to stage championships in the coming months remain under consideration.



The Uachtarán asked all players and members ahead of this weekend’s planned activity to adhere strictly to the government guidelines in the interest of public health, and efforts made up to this point are acknowledged.

The Ard Stiúrthóir and Uachtarán were also encouraged by county chairpersons to ascertain from NPHET the shortcomings in the wider sporting community that exist so that, if necessary, the GAA can review its arrangements and enable the Association to continue to play its part in the wider community effort to thwart the virus.



The GAA looks forward to positive engagement with NPHET.

