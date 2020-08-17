Longford GAA Crisis: Killoe’s 48 weeks suspension saga looking set to be resolved

An outside mediator is being called in to sort out the Killoe 48 weeks suspension saga that was the talk of the country when the dramatic news broke last week, all over a €750 fine.

The meeting will take place this Friday night between the Longford GAA Hearings Committee and representatives of the Emmet Og club in a bid to resolve the controversial suspension.

It is understood that Killoe GAA have paid the €750 fine and thus the reigning county senior champions are hoping to get the green light in time to play their second game in the 2020 championship against Mostrim on Sunday evening.

The €750 fine was imposed by the Longford GAA Hearings Committee back in February but was subject to an appeal.

The fine follows on from a sanction issued after an investigation by the Longford CCC (Competitions Control Committee) into just one team appearing at the County Under-16 ‘A final on January 5 last between Killoe and St Colmcille’s/St Francis.

The game did not proceed as St Colmcille’s/St Francis were the only side togged out along with the match officials. However, the Killoe club did contact the county board a few days prior to the U-16 final stating that they would not be fulfilling the fixture as an investigation into another issue relating to the same competition had not been dealt with.

Killoe were due to pay the fine on or before July 31 but this was subject to an appeal to the Leinster GAA Hearings Committee who have been unable to hear the Emmet Og appeal after the lockdown of all GAA activities since March due to the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension would affect all Killoe teams from under-16 to senior grade and impact on all their club players, including county board officers, match officials, stewards and also their county players.

The Killoe senior footballers started their defence of the Connolly Cup with a win over Clonguish on Friday August 7.