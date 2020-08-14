LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Friday 14 August

Longford Senior Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 3

Kenagh, McGann Park: Fr Manning Gaels v Carrickedmond, 8pm

Unfortunately due to a technical issue that has arisen Longford are not in a position to stream tonight's SFC game, Carrickedmond v Fr Manning Gaels. A full refund will issue to those who have signed up previously.

Under 14 Hurling Championship Round 1

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Longford Slashers, 7pm

Wolfe Tones a bye

Saturday 15 August

Senior Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1

Ballymahon, Leo Casey Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Rathcline, 7pm

Group 4

Edgeworthstown, C&D Devine Park: St Mary’s Granard v Abbeylara, 7pm

Live on AN LONGFORT TV

Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Round 5

Moydow: St. Patrick's Óg v Southern Gaels, 5pm

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St. Dominic's, 5pm

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v Grattan Gaels, 5pm

St Vincent’s a bye

Under 12 Football League Round 1

Group 5

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Clonguish Og, 12.30pm

Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football

All games at 10:30am

Granard: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og

Killoe: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcille’s

Lanesboro: Shannon Gaels, Southern Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels

Carrickedmond: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patrick’s Og, St. Dominic’s

Clonguish: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels

Sunday 16 August

Senior Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 2

Aughnacliffe, McGee Park: Clonguish v Mostrim, 6:30pm

Live on AN LONGFORT TV

Intermediate Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 1

Lanesboro, Clonbonny: Kenagh v St Brigid's Killashee, 6.30pm

Flood Park, Legan: Ballymore v Ballymahon, 6.30pm

Group 2

Mullinalaghta, The Laurels: Sean Connolly’s v Ardagh Moydow, 2pm

Live on AN LONGFORT TV

Monday 17 August

All County Football League Division 3 - Round 4



Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Longford Slashers, 7.30pm

Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup

Round 4

Group 1

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg v St. Vincent's, 7.15pm

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St. Patrick's Óg, 7.15pm

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg v Grattan Gaels, 7.15pm

Group 2

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Shannon Gaels, 7.15pm

McGann Park: St. Dominic's v Southern Gaels, 7.15pm

Northern Gaels a bye

Wednesday 19 August

Junior Football Championship Round 1

Group 1

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v Clonguish, 7.15pm

Group 2

Killashee: St. Brigid's Killashee v Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s, 7.15pm

Young Grattans a bye

Group 3

Higginstown: St. Mary’s Granard v Fr. Manning Gaels, 7.15pm

Longford Slashers a bye

Group 4

McGee Park: Colmcille v Ballymahon, 7.15pm

Legan Sarsfields a bye

LIVE STREAMING OF SFC/IFC GAMES

Longford GAA are live streaming two senior games and one Intermediate fixture on their new 'An Longfort TV' this weekend.

Abbeylara v Granard, Saturday, 7pm

Ardagh Moydow v Sean Connolly's, Sunday, 2pm

Clonguish v Mostrim, Sunday, 6.30pm

Subscription €5 each game

Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register