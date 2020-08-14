LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Former Cavan star Cian Mackey, now playing his club football with Mullinalaghta, is blocked by Colmcille opponent Ciaran Brady. Action from the SFC first round game last Sunday Picture: Declan Gilmore
Friday 14 August
Longford Senior Football Championship Round 2
Group 3
Kenagh, McGann Park: Fr Manning Gaels v Carrickedmond, 8pm
Unfortunately due to a technical issue that has arisen Longford are not in a position to stream tonight's SFC game, Carrickedmond v Fr Manning Gaels. A full refund will issue to those who have signed up previously.
Under 14 Hurling Championship Round 1
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Wolfe Tones a bye
Saturday 15 August
Senior Football Championship Round 2
Group 1
Ballymahon, Leo Casey Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Rathcline, 7pm
Group 4
Edgeworthstown, C&D Devine Park: St Mary’s Granard v Abbeylara, 7pm
Live on AN LONGFORT TV
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Round 5
Moydow: St. Patrick's Óg v Southern Gaels, 5pm
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St. Dominic's, 5pm
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v Grattan Gaels, 5pm
St Vincent’s a bye
Under 12 Football League Round 1
Group 5
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Clonguish Og, 12.30pm
Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football
All games at 10:30am
Granard: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og
Killoe: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcille’s
Lanesboro: Shannon Gaels, Southern Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels
Carrickedmond: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patrick’s Og, St. Dominic’s
Clonguish: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels
Sunday 16 August
Senior Football Championship Round 2
Group 2
Aughnacliffe, McGee Park: Clonguish v Mostrim, 6:30pm
Live on AN LONGFORT TV
Intermediate Football Championship Round 2
Group 1
Lanesboro, Clonbonny: Kenagh v St Brigid's Killashee, 6.30pm
Flood Park, Legan: Ballymore v Ballymahon, 6.30pm
Group 2
Mullinalaghta, The Laurels: Sean Connolly’s v Ardagh Moydow, 2pm
Live on AN LONGFORT TV
Monday 17 August
All County Football League Division 3 - Round 4
Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Longford Slashers, 7.30pm
Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup
Round 4
Group 1
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg v St. Vincent's, 7.15pm
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St. Patrick's Óg, 7.15pm
Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg v Grattan Gaels, 7.15pm
Group 2
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Shannon Gaels, 7.15pm
McGann Park: St. Dominic's v Southern Gaels, 7.15pm
Northern Gaels a bye
Wednesday 19 August
Junior Football Championship Round 1
Group 1
Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v Clonguish, 7.15pm
Group 2
Killashee: St. Brigid's Killashee v Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s, 7.15pm
Young Grattans a bye
Group 3
Higginstown: St. Mary’s Granard v Fr. Manning Gaels, 7.15pm
Longford Slashers a bye
Group 4
McGee Park: Colmcille v Ballymahon, 7.15pm
Legan Sarsfields a bye
