LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

senior football championship 2020

Former Cavan star Cian Mackey, now playing his club football with Mullinalaghta, is blocked by Colmcille opponent Ciaran Brady. Action from the SFC first round game last Sunday Picture: Declan Gilmore

Friday 14 August 

Longford Senior Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 3

Kenagh, McGann Park: Fr Manning Gaels v Carrickedmond, 8pm

Unfortunately due to a technical issue that has arisen Longford are not in a position to stream tonight's SFC game, Carrickedmond v Fr Manning Gaels. A full refund will issue to those who have signed up previously. 

Under 14 Hurling Championship Round 1

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Longford Slashers, 7pm

Wolfe Tones a bye

Saturday 15 August

Senior Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1

Ballymahon, Leo Casey Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Rathcline, 7pm

Group 4

Edgeworthstown, C&D Devine Park: St Mary’s Granard v Abbeylara, 7pm

Live on AN LONGFORT TV

Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Round 5

Moydow: St. Patrick's Óg v Southern Gaels, 5pm

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St. Dominic's, 5pm

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v Grattan Gaels, 5pm 

St Vincent’s a bye 

Under 12 Football League Round 1

Group 5

Maguire Park: Clonbroney  v Clonguish Og, 12.30pm 

Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football  

All games at 10:30am

Granard: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og

Killoe: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcille’s

Lanesboro: Shannon Gaels, Southern Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels

Carrickedmond: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patrick’s Og, St. Dominic’s

Clonguish: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels

Sunday 16 August 

Senior Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 2

Aughnacliffe, McGee Park: Clonguish v Mostrim, 6:30pm 

Live on AN LONGFORT TV

Intermediate Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 1

Lanesboro, Clonbonny: Kenagh v St Brigid's Killashee, 6.30pm

Flood Park, Legan: Ballymore v Ballymahon, 6.30pm

 Group 2

Mullinalaghta, The Laurels: Sean Connolly’s v Ardagh Moydow, 2pm

Live on AN LONGFORT TV

Monday 17 August 

All County Football League Division 3 - Round 4


Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Longford Slashers, 7.30pm

Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup 

Round 4

Group 1

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg v St. Vincent's, 7.15pm

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St. Patrick's Óg, 7.15pm

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg v Grattan Gaels, 7.15pm 

 Group 2

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Shannon Gaels, 7.15pm

McGann Park: St. Dominic's v Southern Gaels, 7.15pm

 Northern Gaels a bye 

Wednesday 19 August 

Junior Football Championship Round 1

Group 1

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow  v Clonguish, 7.15pm

Group 2

Killashee: St. Brigid's Killashee v Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s, 7.15pm 

Young Grattans a bye 

 Group 3

Higginstown: St. Mary’s Granard v Fr. Manning Gaels, 7.15pm 

Longford Slashers a bye 

 Group 4

McGee Park: Colmcille v Ballymahon, 7.15pm

Legan Sarsfields a bye

LIVE STREAMING OF SFC/IFC GAMES  

Longford GAA are live streaming two senior  games  and one Intermediate fixture on their  new 'An Longfort TV' this weekend.

Abbeylara v Granard, Saturday, 7pm

 Ardagh Moydow v Sean Connolly's, Sunday, 2pm

Clonguish v Mostrim, Sunday, 6.30pm

Subscription €5 each game 

Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register