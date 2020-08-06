Live streaming of Longford senior football championship games

Killoe v Clonguish; Slashers v Gaels; Colmcille v Mullinalaghta

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Live streaming of Longford senior football championship games

Longford GAA are live streaming three senior football championship games on their new 'An Longfort TV' this weekend.

Killoe v Clonguish, Friday, 8pm.

Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels, Saturday, 7pm.

Colmcille v Mullinalaghta, Sunday, 6.30pm.

Subscription €5 each game in Longford SFC.  

Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register.