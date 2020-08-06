Live streaming of Longford senior football championship games
Killoe v Clonguish; Slashers v Gaels; Colmcille v Mullinalaghta
Longford GAA are live streaming three senior football championship games on their new 'An Longfort TV' this weekend.
Killoe v Clonguish, Friday, 8pm.
Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels, Saturday, 7pm.
Colmcille v Mullinalaghta, Sunday, 6.30pm.
Subscription €5 each game in Longford SFC.
Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register.
