Venues and dates confirmed for Longford GAA Championship Round 1 games
Killoe v Clonguish the opening fixture on Friday August 7
The coveted Connolly Cup
The dates and venues have been confirmed for Round 1 games in the Longford GAA Senior and Intermediate Football Championship and starting the ball rolling in the Connolly Cup will be the clash of county champions Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish at the Monauff grounds, Drumlish on Friday 7 August, throw-in 8pm
Friday 7 August
Longford Senior Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Group 2
Drumlish, Monaduff: Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish, 8pm
Mostrim a bye
Saturday 8 August
Senior Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Group 3
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels, 7pm
Carrickedmond a bye
Group 4
Abbeylara, Lynch Park: Dromard v St Mary's Granard, 7pm
Abbeylara a bye
Longford Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Group 1
Newtowncashel, Páirc Chiarán: Ballymahon v Kenagh, 7pm
Ballinalee, Maguire Park: St Brigid's Killashee v Ballymore, 7pm
Sunday 9 August
Senior Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Group 1
Dromard, Páirc na nGael: Colmcille v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 6.30pm
Rathcline a bye
Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Group 2
Carrickedmond, Moran Park: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s, 6.30pm
Ardagh Moydow a bye
