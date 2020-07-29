Venues and dates confirmed for Longford GAA Championship Round 1 games

Killoe v Clonguish the opening fixture on Friday August 7

Connolly Cup

The coveted Connolly Cup

The dates and venues have been confirmed for Round 1 games in the Longford GAA Senior and Intermediate Football Championship and starting the ball rolling in the Connolly Cup will be the clash of county champions Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish at the Monauff grounds, Drumlish on Friday 7 August, throw-in 8pm   

Friday 7 August 

Longford Senior Football Championship Round 1

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 2

Drumlish, Monaduff: Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish, 8pm

Mostrim a bye 


Saturday 8 August

Senior Football Championship Round 1

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 3

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Fr Manning Gaels, 7pm

Carrickedmond a bye 

Group 4

Abbeylara, Lynch Park: Dromard v  St Mary's Granard, 7pm

Abbeylara a bye 

Longford Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 1

Newtowncashel, Páirc Chiarán: Ballymahon v Kenagh, 7pm

Ballinalee, Maguire Park: St Brigid's Killashee v Ballymore, 7pm

Sunday 9 August 

Senior Football Championship Round 1

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1

Dromard, Páirc na nGael: Colmcille v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 6.30pm

Rathcline a bye 

 Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 2

Carrickedmond, Moran Park: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s, 6.30pm

Ardagh Moydow a bye 