Longford sport buzzing again as GAA competitions restart

The senior footballers from Cnoc Mhuire Granard were the last local GAA unit to kick a ball back on Monday March 9 before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown and four months later the north Longford school will be the first team from this part of the country to be back in gaelic games action.

Cnoc Mhuire will be seeking success at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar this Friday July 17 when they take on Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore in the Covid-19 delayed Leinster Post-Primary Senior ‘B’ Football Championship final, throw-in 1pm.

Only 200 people will be allowed to attend the big match in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines for lifting of restrictions. This figure includes players, team mentors, officials, media, stewards and others, meaning that there will approximately 100 tickets available for supporters.

While the capacity issue is a difficult one, the schools and teams are still glad that these games are going ahead as it looked like there would be no GAA activity until a short few weeks ago.

First round games in the Minor ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ Football Championship on Monday evening next, July 20 will restart the Covid-19 delayed Longford GAA club season while the opening fixtures for the senior and intermediate teams in the All County Football League Division 1 & 2 are fixed for Saturday July 25.

The 2020 Kellogg’s Cul Camps kick-off on Monday next, July 20 with the activities at the Clonguish, Killoe and Longford Slashers GAA clubs.

Longford Town FC back in league action on July 31

The remaining fixtures for the truncated SSE Airtricity League 2020 season were released on Monday last with Longford Town back in action against UCD at the Belfield Bowl on Friday, July 31, kick-off 7.45pm.

The season is set to restart after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed all football activities in March, at which stage Longford had won their opening two fixtures in the First Division at home to Shamrock Rovers II and away to Drogheda United.

The Round 3 fixture at home to Bray Wanderers, postponed back in March due to a waterlogged pitch, has been rearranged for Bishopsgate on the Bank Holiday Monday August 3, kick-off 7.30pm.

Interview with Fr Manning Gaels senior football manager Jack Lynn in this week’s Longford Leader along with preview of the Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘B’ Championship Final: Cnoc Mhuire, Granard v Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore