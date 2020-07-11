2020 Longford GAA club fixtures confirmed
Minor Championship games will start Covid-19 delayed season on Monday July 20
Former Longford star Niall Sheridan, the new manager of Intermediate club Ardagh Moydow Picture: Syl Healy
First round games in the Minor Football Championship on Monday July 20 will start the Covid-19 delayed Longford GAA club season while the opening fixtures for the senior and intermediate teams in the All County Football League Division 1 and 2 are fixed for the same time, 7pm, on Saturday July 25.
First round games in the Longford Senior and Intermediate football championships are scheduled for weekending Sunday August 9 with the county finals fixed for the end of September
Monday, 20th July 2020 - Friday, 24th July
Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Clonguish/Killoe Emmet Óg /Longford Slashers
Monday, 20th July
Minor Football Championship Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Group 1
All games at 7:30pm
Dunbeggan: Western Gaels V Clonbroney Wolfe Tones
St. Colmcille’s St. Francis V BYE
Group 2
All games at 7:30pm
Higginstown: Granard V Longford Slashers
The Laurels: Northern Gaels V St. Patrick’s Óg
Minor Football B Cup Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
All games at 7:30pm
Carrick Sarsfields V BYE
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels
Minor Football C Cup Round 1
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
All games at 7:30pm
St. Dominic’s V BYE
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Vincent’s
Wednesday, 22nd July
Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 1
Group 1
All games at 7:30pm
St. Francis V BYE
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Shannon Gaels
McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Grattan Gaels
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Vincent's
Saturday, 25th July
All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 1
All games at 7pm
Group 1
St. Marys V BYE
Michael Moran Park: Carrickedmond V Mostrim
Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Colmcille
Group 2
Longford Slashers V BYE
Páirc na Gael: Dromard V Clonguish
The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V Abbeylara
All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 1
All games at 7pm
Group 1
Sean Connollys V BYE
Páirc Chiarán: Cashel V Kenagh
Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels V St. Brigid's Killashee
Group 2
Ballybrien: Ballymore V Rathcline
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Ardagh Moydow
Juvenile Football B Cup Rd. 1
All games at 5pm
Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Longford Slashers
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Granard
Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 2
All games at 5pm
St. Dominic's V BYE
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V Southern Gaels
Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Patrick's Og
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V St. Francis
Sunday, 26th July
All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 1
All games at 2pm
Allen Park: Clonguish V Colmcille
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V KIlloe Young Emmets
Dunbeggan: Grattan Og V Legan Sarsfields
All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 1
All games at 2pm
Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V BYE
Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels V Dromard
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Carrickedmond
Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V St. Marys Granard
Monday, 27th July - Friday, 31st July
Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Colmcille/Dromard/Fr. Manning Gaels
Monday, 27th July
Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 1
Group 1
All games at 7:30pm
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V Grattan Gaels
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V St. Vincent's
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V Wolfe Tones Og
Group 2
All games at 7:30pm
Maguire Park: Clonbroney V Northern Gaels
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Shannon Gaels
McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels
Wednesday, 29th July
Minor Football Championship Round 2
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
All games at 7:30pm
Group 1
Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V St. Colmcille's / St. Francis
Western Gaels V BYE
Group 2
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Granard
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Northern Gaels
Minor Football B Cup Round 2
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
All games at 7:30pm
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Carrick Sarsfields
Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonguish Og
Minor Football C Cup Round 2
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
All games at 7:30pm
Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Dominic's
Southern Gaels V BYE
Saturday, 1st August
Senior Hurling Championship Rd. 1
Longford Slashers V BYE
Michael Fay Park: Wolfe Tones V Clonguish Gaels 7pm
All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 2
All games at 7pm
McGee Park: Colmcille V Longford Slashers
Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Grattan Og
All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 2
All games at 7pm
Ballymahon V BYE
Michael Moran Park: Carrickedmond V Ardagh Moydow
Higginstown: St. Marys Granard V Fr. Manning Gaels
Páirc na nGael: Dromard V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas
Juvenile Football B Cup Rd. 2
Group 1
All games at 5pm
Higginstown: Granard V Carrick Sarsfields
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels
Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 3
All games at 5pm
Shannon Gaels V BYE
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Grattan Gaels
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Vincent's
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Dominic's
Sunday, 2nd August
All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 2
All games at 2pm
Group 1
Mostrim V BYE
McGee Park: Colmcille V Carrickedmond
Higginstown: St. Marys Granard V Killoe Young Emmets
Group 2
Clonguish V BYE
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Abbeylara
Páirc na nGael: Dromard V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas
All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 2
All games at 2pm
Group 1
Kenagh V BYE
Killashee: St. Brigid's Killashee V Cashel
Maguire Park: Sean Connollys V Fr. Manning Gaels
Group 2
Clonbonny: Rathcline V Ballymahon
Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V Ballymore
All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 2
Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields V Clonguish 2pm
Monday, 3rd August - Friday 7th August
Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Ballymahon/Carrickedmond/Rathcline
Monday, 3rd August
Minor Football Championship Round 3
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
All games at 7:30pm
Group 1
Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V BYE
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Western Gaels
Group 2
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V St. Patrick's Og
The Laurels: Northern Gaels V Granard
Minor Football B Cup Round 3
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
All games at 7:30pm
Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels
Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Carrick Sarsfields
Minor Football C Cup Round 3
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
All games at 7:30pm
St. Vincent's V BYE
McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Southern Gaels
Tuesday, 4th August
Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 2
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football C Cup Round 2
Group 1
All games at 7:30pm
Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Francis
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Patrick's Og
Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Og V St. Colmcille's Óg
Group 2
All games at 7:30pm
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V St. Dominic's
The Laurels: Northern Gaels V Southern Gaels
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Clonbroney
Saturday, 8th August
Juvenile Football B Cup Rd. 3
Group 1
All games at 5pm
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Granard
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Carrick Sarsfields
Group 2
All games at 5pm
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V Wolfe Tones Og
Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 4
All games at 5pm
Southern Gaels V BYE
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Francis
McGann Park: St. Dominic's V St. Patrick's Og
Monaduff: St. Vincent's V Shannon Gaels
W/e Sunday, 9th August
Senior Football Championship Rd. 1
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Group 1
Rathcline V BYE
Colmcille V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas
Group 2
Mostrim V BYE
Killoe Young Emmets V Clonguish
Group 3
Carrickedmond V BYE
Longford Slashers V Fr. Manning Gaels
Group 4
Abbeylara V BYE
Dromard V St. Marys Granard
Intermediate Football Championship Rd. 1
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Group 1
Ballymahon V Kenagh
Ardagh Moydow V BYE
Group 2
Cashel V Sean Connollys
St. Brigid's Killashee V Ballymore
Monday, 10th August - Friday, 14th August
Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Mostrim/Sean Connolly’s/ St. Mary’s Granard
Monday, 10th August
Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 3
Group 1
All games at 7:30pm
Monaduff: St. Vincent's V Wolfe Tones Og
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Francis
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V St. Colmcille's Óg
Group 2
All games at 7:30pm
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels
The Laurels: Northern Gaels V St. Dominic's
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Clonbroney
Wednesday, 12th August
Minor Football B Cup Group 2
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
McGee Park: St. Colmcille Óg V Wolfe Tones Óg 7:30pm
Minor Football C Cup Group 2
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Maguire Park: Clonbroney V St. Francis 7:30pm
Saturday, 15th August
Juvenile Football B Cup Semi Final
Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 5
All games at 5pm
St. Vincent's V BYE
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Southern Gaels
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Dominic's
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V Grattan Gaels
W/e Sunday, 16th August
Senior Football Championship Rd. 2
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Group 1
Colmcille V BYE
Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V Rathcline
Group 2
Killoe Young Emmets V BYE
Clonguish V Mostrim
Group 3
Longford Slashers V BYE
Fr. Manning Gaels V Carrickedmond
Group 4
Dromard V BYE
St. Marys V Abbeylara
Intermediate Football Championship Rd. 2
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Group 1
Kenagh V St. Brigid's Killashee
Ballymore V Ballymahon
Group 2
Cashel V BYE
Sean Connollys V Ardagh Moydow
Monday, 17th August
Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 4
Group 1
All games at 7:15pm
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V St. Vincent's
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Patrick's Og
Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Og V Grattan Gaels
Group 2
Maguire Park: Clonbroney V Shannon Gaels
McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Southern Gaels
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Northern Gaels
Wednesday, 19th August
Junior Football Championship Rd. 1
All games at 7:15pm
Group 1
Páirc na nGael: Dromard V Killoe Young Emmets
Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V Clonguish
Group 2
Grattan Og V BYE
Killashee: St. Brigid's Killashee V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas
Group 3
Longford Slashers V BYE
Higginstown: St. Marys Granard V Fr. Manning Gaels
Group 4
Legan Sarsfields V BYE
McGee Park: Colmcille V Ballymahon
Saturday, 22nd August
Juvenile Football B Cup Final
Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 6
All games at 5pm
St. Patrick's Og V BYE
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Vincent's
McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Shannon Gaels
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Francis
W/e Sunday, 23rd August
Senior Football Championship Rd. 3
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Group 1
Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V BYE
Rathcline V Colmcille
Group 2
Clonguish V BYE
Mostrim V Killoe Young Emmets
Group 3
Fr. Manning Gaels V BYE
Carrickedmond V Longford Slashers
Group 4
St. Marys Granard V BYE
Abbeylara V Dromard
Intermediate Football Championship Rd. 3
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Group 1
Kenagh V Ballymore
St. Brigid's Killashee V Ballymahon
Group 2
Sean Connollys V BYE
Ardagh Moydow V Cashel
Monday, 24th August
Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 5
Group 1
All games at 7:15pm
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V St. Francis
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Wolfe Tones Og
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Vincent's
Group 2
All games at 7:15pm
The Laurels: Northern Gaels V Shannon Gaels
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels
Maguire Park: Clonbroney V St. Dominic's
Wednesday, 26th August
Junior Football Championship Rd. 2
Group 1
All games at 7pm
Allen Park: Clonguish V Dromard
Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Ardagh Moydow
Group 2
St. Brigid's Killashee V BYE
The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V Grattan Og
Group 3
St. Marys Granard V BYE
Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels V Longford Slashers
Group 4
Colmcille V BYE
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Legan Sarsfields
Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 7
All games at 7:15pm
Grattan Gaels V BYE
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Patrick's Og
Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Dominic's
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V Southern Gaels
Saturday, 29th August
Senior Hurling Championship Rd. 2
Wolfe Tones V BYE
C&D Devine Park: Clonguish Gaels V Longford Slashers 7pm
Juvenile Football Championship Rd. 1
All games at 5pm
Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V Killoe Og
Páirc na nGael: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Clonguish Og
W/e Sunday, 30th August
Senior Football Championship Play Offs (if necessary)
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Intermediate Football Championship Play Offs (if necessary)
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Minor Football Championship Semi Finals
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 3 (where possible)
All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 3 (where possible)
All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 3 (where possible)
All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 3 (where possible)
Under 14 Football C Cup Semi Finals
Wednesday, 2nd September
Junior Football Championship Rd. 3
All games at 7pm
Group 1
Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Clonguish
Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V Dromard
Group 2
Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V BYE
Dunbeggan: Grattan Og V St. Brigid's Killashee
Group 3
Fr. Manning Gaels V BYE
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V St. Marys Granard
Group 4
Ballymahon V BYE
Legan Sarsfields V Colmcille
Juvenile Football C Cup Final
Saturday, 5th September
Senior Hurling Championship Rd. 3
Clonguish Gaels V BYE
Allen Park: Longford Slashers V Wolfe Tones 7pm
Juvenile Football Championship Rd. 2
All games at 5pm
Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones
Emmet Park: Killoe Og V St. Colmcille's / St. Francis
W/e Sunday, 6th September 2020
Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Result on the Day
Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Result on the Day
Minor Football B Cup Semi Final
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Minor Football C Cup Semi Final
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Under 14 Football C Cup Final
All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 4 (where possible)
All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 4 (where possible)
All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 4 (where possible)
All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 4 (where possible)
Tuesday, 8th September
Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 1
Allen Park: Clonguish Og V St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 7pm
Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 7pm
Wednesday, 9th September
Junior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Result on the Day
Saturday, 12th September
Juvenile Football Championship Rd. 3
Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonguish Og 5pm
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5pm
Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 1
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Granard 5pm
Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Carrick Sarsfields 5pm
W/e Sunday, 13th September
Senior Football Championship Semi Finals
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Result on the Day
All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 5 (where possible)
All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 5 (where possible)
All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 5 (where possible)
All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 5 (where possible)
Monday, 14th September
County Panels Return To Training
Tuesday, 15th September
Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 2
Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V Clonguish Og 7pm
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Killoe Og 7pm
Saturday, 19th September
Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 2
All games at 5pm
Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Longford Slashers
Higginstown: Granard V Clonguish Og
W/e Sunday, 20th September
Senior Hurling Championship Final
Junior Football Championship Semi Finals
Result on the Day
Juvenile Football Championship Final
Saturday, 26th September
Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 3
Páirc na nGael: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5pm
Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonguish Og 5pm
Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 3
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Clonguish Og 5pm
Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Granard 5pm
W/e Sunday, 27th September
Senior Football Championship Final
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Intermediate Football Championship Final
Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group
Minor Football Championship Final
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 2
Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 2
W/e Sunday, 4th October
Junior Football Championship Final
Minor Football B Cup Final
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Minor Football C Cup Final
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 3
Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 3
Week ending Sunday, 11th October
Under 14 Football Championship Final
Under 14 Football B Cup Final
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on