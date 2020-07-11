2020 Longford GAA club fixtures confirmed

First round games in the Minor Football Championship on Monday July 20 will start the Covid-19 delayed Longford GAA club season while the opening fixtures for the senior and intermediate teams in the All County Football League Division 1 and 2 are fixed for the same time, 7pm, on Saturday July 25.

First round games in the Longford Senior and Intermediate football championships are scheduled for weekending Sunday August 9 with the county finals fixed for the end of September

Monday, 20th July 2020 - Friday, 24th July

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Clonguish/Killoe Emmet Óg /Longford Slashers

Monday, 20th July

Minor Football Championship Round 1

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Group 1

All games at 7:30pm

Dunbeggan: Western Gaels V Clonbroney Wolfe Tones

St. Colmcille’s St. Francis V BYE

Group 2

All games at 7:30pm

Higginstown: Granard V Longford Slashers

The Laurels: Northern Gaels V St. Patrick’s Óg

Minor Football B Cup Round 1

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Carrick Sarsfields V BYE

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

Minor Football C Cup Round 1

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

St. Dominic’s V BYE

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Vincent’s

Wednesday, 22nd July

Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 1

Group 1

All games at 7:30pm

St. Francis V BYE

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Shannon Gaels

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Grattan Gaels

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Vincent's

Saturday, 25th July

All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 1

All games at 7pm

Group 1

St. Marys V BYE

Michael Moran Park: Carrickedmond V Mostrim

Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Colmcille

Group 2

Longford Slashers V BYE

Páirc na Gael: Dromard V Clonguish

The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V Abbeylara

All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 1

All games at 7pm

Group 1

Sean Connollys V BYE

Páirc Chiarán: Cashel V Kenagh

Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels V St. Brigid's Killashee

Group 2

Ballybrien: Ballymore V Rathcline

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Ardagh Moydow

Juvenile Football B Cup Rd. 1

All games at 5pm

Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Longford Slashers

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Granard

Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 2

All games at 5pm

St. Dominic's V BYE

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V Southern Gaels

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Patrick's Og

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V St. Francis

Sunday, 26th July

All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 1

All games at 2pm

Allen Park: Clonguish V Colmcille

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V KIlloe Young Emmets

Dunbeggan: Grattan Og V Legan Sarsfields

All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 1

All games at 2pm

Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V BYE

Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels V Dromard

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Carrickedmond

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V St. Marys Granard

Monday, 27th July - Friday, 31st July

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Colmcille/Dromard/Fr. Manning Gaels

Monday, 27th July

Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 1

Group 1

All games at 7:30pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V Grattan Gaels

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V St. Vincent's

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V Wolfe Tones Og

Group 2

All games at 7:30pm

Maguire Park: Clonbroney V Northern Gaels

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Shannon Gaels

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

Wednesday, 29th July

Minor Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Group 1

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V St. Colmcille's / St. Francis

Western Gaels V BYE

Group 2

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Granard

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Northern Gaels

Minor Football B Cup Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Carrick Sarsfields

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonguish Og

Minor Football C Cup Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Dominic's

Southern Gaels V BYE

Saturday, 1st August

Senior Hurling Championship Rd. 1

Longford Slashers V BYE

Michael Fay Park: Wolfe Tones V Clonguish Gaels 7pm

All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 2

All games at 7pm

McGee Park: Colmcille V Longford Slashers

Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Grattan Og

All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 2

All games at 7pm

Ballymahon V BYE

Michael Moran Park: Carrickedmond V Ardagh Moydow

Higginstown: St. Marys Granard V Fr. Manning Gaels

Páirc na nGael: Dromard V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas

Juvenile Football B Cup Rd. 2

Group 1

All games at 5pm

Higginstown: Granard V Carrick Sarsfields

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 3

All games at 5pm

Shannon Gaels V BYE

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Grattan Gaels

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Vincent's

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Dominic's

Sunday, 2nd August

All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 2

All games at 2pm

Group 1

Mostrim V BYE

McGee Park: Colmcille V Carrickedmond

Higginstown: St. Marys Granard V Killoe Young Emmets

Group 2

Clonguish V BYE

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Abbeylara

Páirc na nGael: Dromard V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas

All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 2

All games at 2pm

Group 1

Kenagh V BYE

Killashee: St. Brigid's Killashee V Cashel

Maguire Park: Sean Connollys V Fr. Manning Gaels

Group 2

Clonbonny: Rathcline V Ballymahon

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V Ballymore

All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 2

Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields V Clonguish 2pm

Monday, 3rd August - Friday 7th August

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Ballymahon/Carrickedmond/Rathcline

Monday, 3rd August

Minor Football Championship Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Group 1

Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V BYE

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Western Gaels

Group 2

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V St. Patrick's Og

The Laurels: Northern Gaels V Granard

Minor Football B Cup Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Carrick Sarsfields

Minor Football C Cup Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

St. Vincent's V BYE

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Southern Gaels

Tuesday, 4th August

Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 2

Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football C Cup Round 2

Group 1

All games at 7:30pm

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Francis

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Patrick's Og

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Og V St. Colmcille's Óg

Group 2

All games at 7:30pm

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V St. Dominic's

The Laurels: Northern Gaels V Southern Gaels

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Clonbroney

Saturday, 8th August

Juvenile Football B Cup Rd. 3

Group 1

All games at 5pm

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Granard

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Carrick Sarsfields

Group 2

All games at 5pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V Wolfe Tones Og

Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 4

All games at 5pm

Southern Gaels V BYE

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Francis

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V St. Patrick's Og

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V Shannon Gaels

W/e Sunday, 9th August

Senior Football Championship Rd. 1

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1

Rathcline V BYE

Colmcille V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas

Group 2

Mostrim V BYE

Killoe Young Emmets V Clonguish

Group 3

Carrickedmond V BYE

Longford Slashers V Fr. Manning Gaels

Group 4

Abbeylara V BYE

Dromard V St. Marys Granard

Intermediate Football Championship Rd. 1

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 1

Ballymahon V Kenagh

Ardagh Moydow V BYE

Group 2

Cashel V Sean Connollys

St. Brigid's Killashee V Ballymore

Monday, 10th August - Friday, 14th August

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Mostrim/Sean Connolly’s/ St. Mary’s Granard

Monday, 10th August

Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 3

Group 1

All games at 7:30pm

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V Wolfe Tones Og

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Francis

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V St. Colmcille's Óg

Group 2

All games at 7:30pm

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

The Laurels: Northern Gaels V St. Dominic's

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Clonbroney

Wednesday, 12th August

Minor Football B Cup Group 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

McGee Park: St. Colmcille Óg V Wolfe Tones Óg 7:30pm

Minor Football C Cup Group 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Maguire Park: Clonbroney V St. Francis 7:30pm

Saturday, 15th August

Juvenile Football B Cup Semi Final

Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 5

All games at 5pm

St. Vincent's V BYE

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Southern Gaels

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Dominic's

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V Grattan Gaels

W/e Sunday, 16th August

Senior Football Championship Rd. 2

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1

Colmcille V BYE

Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V Rathcline

Group 2

Killoe Young Emmets V BYE

Clonguish V Mostrim

Group 3

Longford Slashers V BYE

Fr. Manning Gaels V Carrickedmond

Group 4

Dromard V BYE

St. Marys V Abbeylara

Intermediate Football Championship Rd. 2

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 1

Kenagh V St. Brigid's Killashee

Ballymore V Ballymahon

Group 2

Cashel V BYE

Sean Connollys V Ardagh Moydow

Monday, 17th August

Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 4

Group 1

All games at 7:15pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V St. Vincent's

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Patrick's Og

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Og V Grattan Gaels

Group 2

Maguire Park: Clonbroney V Shannon Gaels

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Southern Gaels

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Northern Gaels

Wednesday, 19th August

Junior Football Championship Rd. 1

All games at 7:15pm

Group 1

Páirc na nGael: Dromard V Killoe Young Emmets

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V Clonguish

Group 2

Grattan Og V BYE

Killashee: St. Brigid's Killashee V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas

Group 3

Longford Slashers V BYE

Higginstown: St. Marys Granard V Fr. Manning Gaels

Group 4

Legan Sarsfields V BYE

McGee Park: Colmcille V Ballymahon

Saturday, 22nd August

Juvenile Football B Cup Final

Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 6

All games at 5pm

St. Patrick's Og V BYE

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Vincent's

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Shannon Gaels

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Francis

W/e Sunday, 23rd August

Senior Football Championship Rd. 3

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1

Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V BYE

Rathcline V Colmcille

Group 2

Clonguish V BYE

Mostrim V Killoe Young Emmets

Group 3

Fr. Manning Gaels V BYE

Carrickedmond V Longford Slashers

Group 4

St. Marys Granard V BYE

Abbeylara V Dromard

Intermediate Football Championship Rd. 3

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 1

Kenagh V Ballymore

St. Brigid's Killashee V Ballymahon

Group 2

Sean Connollys V BYE

Ardagh Moydow V Cashel

Monday, 24th August

Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 5

Group 1

All games at 7:15pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V St. Francis

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Wolfe Tones Og

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Vincent's

Group 2

All games at 7:15pm

The Laurels: Northern Gaels V Shannon Gaels

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

Maguire Park: Clonbroney V St. Dominic's

Wednesday, 26th August

Junior Football Championship Rd. 2

Group 1

All games at 7pm

Allen Park: Clonguish V Dromard

Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Ardagh Moydow

Group 2

St. Brigid's Killashee V BYE

The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V Grattan Og

Group 3

St. Marys Granard V BYE

Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels V Longford Slashers

Group 4

Colmcille V BYE

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Legan Sarsfields

Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 7

All games at 7:15pm

Grattan Gaels V BYE

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Patrick's Og

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Dominic's

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V Southern Gaels

Saturday, 29th August

Senior Hurling Championship Rd. 2

Wolfe Tones V BYE

C&D Devine Park: Clonguish Gaels V Longford Slashers 7pm

Juvenile Football Championship Rd. 1

All games at 5pm

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V Killoe Og

Páirc na nGael: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Clonguish Og

W/e Sunday, 30th August

Senior Football Championship Play Offs (if necessary)

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Intermediate Football Championship Play Offs (if necessary)

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Minor Football Championship Semi Finals

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 3 (where possible)

All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 3 (where possible)

All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 3 (where possible)

All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 3 (where possible)

Under 14 Football C Cup Semi Finals

Wednesday, 2nd September

Junior Football Championship Rd. 3

All games at 7pm

Group 1

Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Clonguish

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V Dromard

Group 2

Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V BYE

Dunbeggan: Grattan Og V St. Brigid's Killashee

Group 3

Fr. Manning Gaels V BYE

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V St. Marys Granard

Group 4

Ballymahon V BYE

Legan Sarsfields V Colmcille

Juvenile Football C Cup Final

Saturday, 5th September

Senior Hurling Championship Rd. 3

Clonguish Gaels V BYE

Allen Park: Longford Slashers V Wolfe Tones 7pm

Juvenile Football Championship Rd. 2

All games at 5pm

Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V St. Colmcille's / St. Francis

W/e Sunday, 6th September 2020

Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Result on the Day

Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Result on the Day

Minor Football B Cup Semi Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Minor Football C Cup Semi Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Under 14 Football C Cup Final

All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 4 (where possible)

All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 4 (where possible)

All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 4 (where possible)

All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 4 (where possible)

Tuesday, 8th September

Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 1

Allen Park: Clonguish Og V St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 7pm

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 7pm

Wednesday, 9th September

Junior Football Championship Quarter Finals

Result on the Day

Saturday, 12th September

Juvenile Football Championship Rd. 3

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonguish Og 5pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5pm

Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 1

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Granard 5pm

Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Carrick Sarsfields 5pm

W/e Sunday, 13th September

Senior Football Championship Semi Finals

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Result on the Day

All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 5 (where possible)

All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 5 (where possible)

All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 5 (where possible)

All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 5 (where possible)

Monday, 14th September

County Panels Return To Training

Tuesday, 15th September

Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 2

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V Clonguish Og 7pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Killoe Og 7pm

Saturday, 19th September

Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 2

All games at 5pm

Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Longford Slashers

Higginstown: Granard V Clonguish Og

W/e Sunday, 20th September

Senior Hurling Championship Final

Junior Football Championship Semi Finals

Result on the Day

Juvenile Football Championship Final

Saturday, 26th September

Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 3

Páirc na nGael: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5pm

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonguish Og 5pm

Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 3

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Clonguish Og 5pm

Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Granard 5pm

W/e Sunday, 27th September

Senior Football Championship Final

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Intermediate Football Championship Final

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Minor Football Championship Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 2

Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 2

W/e Sunday, 4th October

Junior Football Championship Final

Minor Football B Cup Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Minor Football C Cup Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 3

Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 3

Week ending Sunday, 11th October

Under 14 Football Championship Final

Under 14 Football B Cup Final