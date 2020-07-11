2020 Longford GAA club fixtures confirmed

Minor Championship games will start Covid-19 delayed season on Monday July 20

Padraic O'Brien

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

longford gaa fixtures

Former Longford star Niall Sheridan, the new manager of Intermediate club Ardagh Moydow Picture: Syl Healy

First round games in the Minor Football Championship on Monday July 20 will start the Covid-19 delayed Longford GAA club season while the opening fixtures for the senior and intermediate teams in the All County Football League Division 1 and 2 are fixed for the same time, 7pm, on Saturday July 25. 

First round games in the Longford Senior and Intermediate football championships are scheduled for weekending Sunday August 9 with the county finals fixed for the end of September

Monday, 20th July 2020 - Friday, 24th July 

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Clonguish/Killoe Emmet Óg /Longford Slashers

 Monday, 20th July 

Minor Football Championship Round 1

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Group 1 

All games at 7:30pm

Dunbeggan: Western Gaels V Clonbroney Wolfe Tones

St. Colmcille’s St. Francis V BYE

 Group 2

All games at 7:30pm

Higginstown: Granard V Longford Slashers

The Laurels: Northern Gaels V St. Patrick’s Óg

 Minor Football B Cup Round 1

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Carrick Sarsfields V BYE

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

 Minor Football C Cup Round 1

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

St. Dominic’s V BYE

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Vincent’s

 Wednesday, 22nd July 

Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 1

Group 1

All games at 7:30pm

St. Francis V BYE

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Shannon Gaels

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Grattan Gaels

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Vincent's

 Saturday, 25th July 

All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 1

All games at 7pm

Group 1

St. Marys V BYE

Michael Moran Park: Carrickedmond V Mostrim

Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Colmcille

 Group 2

Longford Slashers V BYE

Páirc na Gael: Dromard V Clonguish

The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V Abbeylara

 All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 1

All games at 7pm

Group 1

Sean Connollys V BYE

Páirc Chiarán: Cashel V Kenagh

Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels V St. Brigid's Killashee

 Group 2

Ballybrien: Ballymore V Rathcline

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Ardagh Moydow

 Juvenile Football B Cup Rd. 1

All games at 5pm

Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Longford Slashers

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Granard

 Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 2

All games at 5pm

St. Dominic's V BYE

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V Southern Gaels

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Patrick's Og

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V St. Francis

 Sunday, 26th July 

All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 1

All games at 2pm

Allen Park: Clonguish V Colmcille

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V KIlloe Young Emmets

Dunbeggan: Grattan Og V Legan Sarsfields

 All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 1

All games at 2pm

Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V BYE

Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels V Dromard

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Carrickedmond

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V St. Marys Granard

 Monday, 27th July - Friday, 31st July

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Colmcille/Dromard/Fr. Manning Gaels

 Monday, 27th July 

Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 1

Group 1

All games at 7:30pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V Grattan Gaels

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V St. Vincent's

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V Wolfe Tones Og

 Group 2

All games at 7:30pm

Maguire Park: Clonbroney V Northern Gaels

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Shannon Gaels

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

 Wednesday, 29th July 

Minor Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Group 1

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V St. Colmcille's  / St. Francis

Western Gaels V BYE

  Group 2

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Granard

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Northern Gaels

 Minor Football B Cup Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Carrick Sarsfields

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonguish Og

 Minor Football C Cup Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Dominic's

Southern Gaels V BYE

 Saturday, 1st August

Senior Hurling Championship Rd. 1

Longford Slashers V BYE

Michael Fay Park: Wolfe Tones V Clonguish Gaels 7pm

 All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 2

All games at 7pm

McGee Park: Colmcille V Longford Slashers

Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Grattan Og

 All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 2

All games at 7pm

Ballymahon V BYE

Michael Moran Park: Carrickedmond V Ardagh Moydow

Higginstown: St. Marys Granard V Fr. Manning Gaels

Páirc na nGael: Dromard V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas

 Juvenile Football B Cup Rd. 2

Group 1

All games at 5pm

Higginstown: Granard V Carrick Sarsfields

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

 Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 3

All games at 5pm

Shannon Gaels V BYE

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Grattan Gaels

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Vincent's

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Dominic's

 Sunday, 2nd August 

All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 2

All games at 2pm

Group 1

Mostrim V BYE

McGee Park: Colmcille V Carrickedmond

Higginstown: St. Marys Granard V Killoe Young Emmets

 Group 2

Clonguish V BYE

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Abbeylara

Páirc na nGael: Dromard V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas

 All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 2

All games at 2pm

Group 1

Kenagh V BYE

Killashee: St. Brigid's Killashee V Cashel

Maguire Park: Sean Connollys V Fr. Manning Gaels

 Group 2

Clonbonny: Rathcline V Ballymahon

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V Ballymore

 All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 2

Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields V Clonguish 2pm

 Monday, 3rd August - Friday 7th August 

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Ballymahon/Carrickedmond/Rathcline

 Monday, 3rd August 

Minor Football Championship Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Group 1

Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V BYE

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Western Gaels

 Group 2

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V St. Patrick's Og

The Laurels: Northern Gaels V Granard

 Minor Football B Cup Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Carrick Sarsfields

 Minor Football C Cup Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

All games at 7:30pm

St. Vincent's V BYE

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Southern Gaels

 Tuesday, 4th August 

Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 2

Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football C Cup Round 2

Group 1 

All games at 7:30pm

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Francis

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Patrick's Og

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Og V St. Colmcille's Óg

 Group 2

All games at 7:30pm

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V St. Dominic's

The Laurels: Northern Gaels V Southern Gaels

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Clonbroney

 Saturday, 8th August 

Juvenile Football B Cup Rd. 3

Group 1

All games at 5pm

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Granard

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Carrick Sarsfields

 Group 2

All games at 5pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V Wolfe Tones Og

 Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 4

All games at 5pm

Southern Gaels V BYE

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Francis

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V St. Patrick's Og

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V Shannon Gaels

 W/e Sunday, 9th August 

Senior Football Championship Rd. 1

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1

Rathcline V BYE

Colmcille V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas

 Group 2

Mostrim V BYE

Killoe Young Emmets V Clonguish

 Group 3

Carrickedmond V BYE

Longford Slashers V Fr. Manning Gaels

 Group 4

Abbeylara V BYE

Dromard V St. Marys Granard

 Intermediate Football Championship Rd. 1

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 1

Ballymahon V Kenagh

Ardagh Moydow V BYE

 Group 2

Cashel V Sean Connollys

St. Brigid's Killashee V Ballymore

 Monday, 10th August - Friday, 14th August 

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps - Mostrim/Sean Connolly’s/ St. Mary’s Granard

 Monday, 10th August 

Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 3

Group 1

All games at 7:30pm

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V Wolfe Tones Og

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Francis

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V St. Colmcille's Óg

 Group 2

All games at 7:30pm

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

The Laurels: Northern Gaels V St. Dominic's

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Clonbroney

 Wednesday, 12th August 

Minor Football B Cup Group 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

McGee Park: St. Colmcille Óg V Wolfe Tones Óg 7:30pm

 Minor Football C Cup Group 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Maguire Park: Clonbroney V St. Francis 7:30pm

 Saturday, 15th August 

Juvenile Football B Cup Semi Final

 Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 5

All games at 5pm

St. Vincent's V BYE

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Southern Gaels

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Dominic's

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V Grattan Gaels

 W/e Sunday, 16th August 

Senior Football Championship Rd. 2

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1

Colmcille V BYE

Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V Rathcline

 Group 2

Killoe Young Emmets V BYE

Clonguish V Mostrim

 Group 3

Longford Slashers V BYE

Fr. Manning Gaels V Carrickedmond

 Group 4

Dromard V BYE

St. Marys V Abbeylara

 Intermediate Football Championship Rd. 2

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 1

Kenagh V St. Brigid's Killashee

Ballymore V Ballymahon

 Group 2

Cashel V BYE

Sean Connollys V Ardagh Moydow

 Monday, 17th August 

Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 4

Group 1

All games at 7:15pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V St. Vincent's

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Patrick's Og

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Og V Grattan Gaels

 Group 2

Maguire Park: Clonbroney V Shannon Gaels

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Southern Gaels

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V Northern Gaels

 Wednesday, 19th August 

Junior Football Championship Rd. 1

All games at 7:15pm

Group 1

Páirc na nGael: Dromard V Killoe Young Emmets

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V Clonguish

 Group 2

Grattan Og V BYE

Killashee: St. Brigid's Killashee V Mullinalaghta St. Columbas

 Group 3

Longford Slashers V BYE

Higginstown: St. Marys Granard V Fr. Manning Gaels

 Group 4

Legan Sarsfields V BYE

McGee Park: Colmcille V Ballymahon

 Saturday, 22nd August 

Juvenile Football B Cup Final

 Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 6

All games at 5pm

St. Patrick's Og V BYE

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Vincent's

McGann Park: St. Dominic's V Shannon Gaels

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V St. Francis

 W/e Sunday, 23rd August 

Senior Football Championship Rd. 3

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1

Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V BYE

Rathcline V Colmcille

 Group 2

Clonguish V BYE

Mostrim V Killoe Young Emmets

 Group 3

Fr. Manning Gaels V BYE

Carrickedmond V Longford Slashers

 Group 4

St. Marys Granard V BYE

Abbeylara V Dromard

 Intermediate Football Championship Rd. 3

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 1

Kenagh V Ballymore

St. Brigid's Killashee V Ballymahon

 Group 2

Sean Connollys V BYE

Ardagh Moydow V Cashel

 Monday, 24th August 

Under 14 Football C Cup Rd. 5

Group 1

All games at 7:15pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg V St. Francis

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og V Wolfe Tones Og

 Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels V St. Vincent's

 Group 2

All games at 7:15pm

The Laurels: Northern Gaels V Shannon Gaels

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels V Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

Maguire Park: Clonbroney V St. Dominic's

 Wednesday, 26th August

Junior Football Championship Rd. 2

Group 1

All games at 7pm

Allen Park: Clonguish V Dromard

Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Ardagh Moydow

 Group 2

St. Brigid's Killashee V BYE

The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V Grattan Og

 Group 3

St. Marys Granard V BYE

Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels V Longford Slashers

 Group 4

Colmcille V BYE

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Legan Sarsfields

 Juvenile Football C Cup Rd. 7

All games at 7:15pm

Grattan Gaels V BYE

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis V St. Patrick's Og

Monaduff: St. Vincent's V St. Dominic's

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels V Southern Gaels

 Saturday, 29th August 

Senior Hurling Championship Rd. 2

Wolfe Tones V BYE

C&D Devine Park: Clonguish Gaels V Longford Slashers 7pm

 Juvenile Football Championship Rd. 1

All games at 5pm

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V Killoe Og

Páirc na nGael: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Clonguish Og

 W/e Sunday, 30th August 

Senior Football Championship Play Offs (if necessary)

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

 Intermediate Football Championship Play Offs (if necessary)

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

 Minor Football Championship Semi Finals

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

 All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 3 (where possible)

 All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 3 (where possible)

 All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 3 (where possible)

 All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 3 (where possible)

 Under 14 Football C Cup Semi Finals

 Wednesday, 2nd September

Junior Football Championship Rd. 3

All games at 7pm

Group 1

Emmet Park: Killoe Young Emmets V Clonguish

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow V Dromard

 Group 2

Mullinalaghta St. Columbas V BYE

Dunbeggan: Grattan Og V St. Brigid's Killashee

 Group 3

Fr. Manning Gaels V BYE

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V St. Marys Granard

 Group 4

Ballymahon V BYE

Legan Sarsfields V Colmcille

 Juvenile Football C Cup Final

 Saturday, 5th September 

Senior Hurling Championship Rd. 3

Clonguish Gaels V BYE

Allen Park: Longford Slashers V Wolfe Tones 7pm

 Juvenile Football Championship Rd. 2

All games at 5pm

Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V St. Colmcille's / St. Francis

 W/e Sunday, 6th September 2020

Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Result on the Day

 Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Result on the Day

 Minor Football B Cup Semi Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

 Minor Football C Cup Semi Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

 Under 14 Football C Cup Final

 All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 4 (where possible)

 All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 4 (where possible)

 All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 4 (where possible)

 All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 4 (where possible)

 Tuesday, 8th September 

Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 1

Allen Park: Clonguish Og V St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 7pm

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 7pm

 Wednesday, 9th September 

Junior Football Championship Quarter Finals

Result on the Day

 Saturday, 12th September 

Juvenile Football Championship Rd. 3

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonguish Og 5pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5pm

 Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 1

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Granard 5pm

Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Carrick Sarsfields 5pm

 W/e Sunday, 13th September 

Senior Football Championship Semi Finals

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Result on the Day

 All County Football League Division 1 Rd. 5 (where possible)

 All County Football League Division 2 Rd. 5 (where possible)

 All County Football League Division 3 Rd. 5 (where possible)

 All County Football League Division 4 Rd. 5 (where possible)

 Monday, 14th September 

County Panels Return To Training

 Tuesday, 15th September 

Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 2

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones V Clonguish Og 7pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Killoe Og 7pm

 Saturday, 19th September 

Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 2

All games at 5pm

Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Longford Slashers

Higginstown: Granard V Clonguish Og

 W/e Sunday, 20th September 

Senior Hurling Championship Final

 Junior Football Championship Semi Finals

Result on the Day

 Juvenile Football Championship Final

 Saturday, 26th September 

Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 3

Páirc na nGael: St. Colmcille's / St. Francis V Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5pm

Emmet Park: Killoe Og V Clonguish Og 5pm

 Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 3

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Clonguish Og 5pm

Michael Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields V Granard 5pm

 W/e Sunday, 27th September 

Senior Football Championship Final

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

 Intermediate Football Championship Final

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

 Minor Football Championship Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

 Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 2

 Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 2

 W/e Sunday, 4th October 

Junior Football Championship Final

 Minor Football B Cup Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

 Minor Football C Cup Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

 Under 14 Football Championship Rd. 3

 Under 14 Football B Cup Rd. 3

 Week ending Sunday, 11th October

Under 14 Football Championship Final

Under 14 Football B Cup Final