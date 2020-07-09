Enda Sheridan reflects on Longford ladies All-Ireland championship draw

Longford Ladies Senior Football manager Enda Sheridan has admitted it will be a tough task for his young side in this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship.

Having said that he nonetheless feels they are up for the challenge and will prepare the best they can as he looks forward to getting back to county training come the 14th September next following the county training ban due to COVID-19.

Longford were drawn in an all Leinster Group 2 along with championship favourites Westmeath and last year’s Junior All-Ireland champions Louth and following the disappointment of the cancellation of the league earlier in the year Sheridan is happy to be back planning for a championship.

"Listen although I would have liked to have avoided a group with All-Ireland favourites Westmeath, it’s essentially knockout football when we start back in October and anything can happen on the day.

“Having managed St Loman’s senior ladies and the Westmeath minors over a four year period I’d like to think I have gained a lot of knowledge of the Westmeath camp so I’d be hoping that will help us in our preparations leading into the game.

“Our other opponents in the group Louth are coming off the back of a great All-Ireland winning campaign last year and had an excellent start to the League this year where they were sitting on top of Division 4 before the lockdown.

“Our girls are obviously concentrating hard on club championship at the minute but come the14th September next we’ll be back on the pitch all systems go.

“We have three challenge games lined up for when we get back and then we’ll be looking at fine tuning our tactics and game plan etc in the final two weeks before our opening game".Sheridan says, "having such a young panel will be a new experience for a lot of these players but I have no doubt every one of them will be relishing the task that lies ahead".