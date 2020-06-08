Dromard GAA pays tribute to the late Seamus Creegan

Dromard and north Longford was saddened following the recent death of James (Seamus) Creegan, Athenry, Galway and native of Crott, Moyne, whose funeral took place on Friday last, June 5, in St Colmcille's Church, Colmcille, Aughnacliffe.

Along with his brothers and wider family, Seamus was steeped in the GAA and made an enormous contribution to the Dromard club and to the GAA community overseas.

Despite living away from the parish for many years, Seamus maintained a strong connection with his native Crott and followed the fortunes of Dromard GAA with interest.

Seamus died in the loving care of the staff of Kilcolgan Nursing Home on Monday, June 1.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala (Gort na Ri, Athenry), his daughters Catherine (Tuam), Fionnuala (Athenry) and Sarah-Anne (Corrandulla), his sons-in-law Tony, Robert, Brian and Mike, his beloved grandchildren Grainne, Deirdre, Calia, Caelin, Derrin, EnLe, Danny, James, Alison and Rachel, his nine sisters and seven brothers, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Dromard GAA Club PRO Thomas Conefrey paid tribute to the deceased. “Seamus was a talented footballer who played with characteristic determination.

“His exploits on the football field at home and abroad are referenced numerous times in James MacNerney’s history of Dromard Parish.

“The book notes that in 1960, Seamus Creegan - along with other Dromard players Brendan Morris, Charlie and Packie Brady, Patrick J Reilly, James Corr and John Taaffe - regularly turned out in Birmingham’s Arus na nGael club.

“In 1964, Seamus played for the Longford team in New York (along with Frank and Packie Brady).

“Dromard won the Longford Junior Championship in 1970 and Seamus is mentioned in the description of the team’s path to the final, along with his brother Oliver who was a standout player on the team.”

Members of Dromard GAA formed a guard of honour for Seamus on Friday at Moyne Cross as the funeral procession made its way to his native Crott Hill.

The Club offers its condolences to Seamus’s wife Nuala and daughters Catherine, Fionnuala and Sarah-Anne and the wider Creegan family.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.