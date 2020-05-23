Longford ladies football news

Coronavirus:

We are now into week ten since the decision by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association along with the GAA and An Cumann Camogaiochta to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels. Thankfully we are now slowly coming out lock down and are in phase one of the five phases which we must go through to re-open our country as recommended by the Government and the Health Authorities.

In a recent statement the LGFA announced that they remain hopeful to be in a position to play some club and inter-county games this year, subject to public guidelines. When the situation becomes clearer there will be a phased resumption of training at club and county lever, to allow players to prepare for a return to play.

Until then we can continue to exercise within 5KM of our homes and an added addition in phase one includes that we can meet up with friends or family outdoors but only in groups of four and with no contact. Our lady footballers must continue to be patient as the rule regarding the closure of GAA pitches is still in place and training in groups is not allowed at this time. For now, we can continue to avail of the 5KM rule which gives us all the chance to go out for a longer run, cycle or walk but now in groups of four while keeping in mind the importance of social distance and not getting involved in any form of activity in larger groups.

Please remember to keep our families, our neighbours and ourselves safe and healthy during this difficult time by continuing to observe physical distancing, keep up the good hand hygiene, ensure regular cleaning and if any of us feel that we have any of the known symptoms of Coronavirus the advice is, take action by self-isolating and contact your GP for more information or log into the HSE website hse.ie Remember please everyone STAY SAFE at this time.



Garda Vetting Applications:

This is an ideal time for all clubs within the county to double check that all persons appointed by your club to work with children have fulfilled all criteria required. If vetting is required you can apply by logging into ladiesgaelic.ie web page and follow the link for Garda Vetting application.

GAA Pitches Closed:

LLGFA members are reminded that all local GAA facilities remain closed to the public until further notice. This follows a directive from Croke Park and the LGFA due to the coronavirus.

Longford Ladies Facebook:

Thanks to all the Longford Ladies managers who supplied profiles and pictures last weekend for Longford Ladies Facebook page. This was a great way to get to know the ladies and gentlemen who were appointed to the various Longford Ladies football top jobs after the disappointment of having their 2020 football season cut so short due to the Coronavirus. LLFGA would like to thank Christy Hopkins & Charlene Oates Joint-Managers U-14 panel, Pat Tiernan & Sharon Rabbitte Joint-Managers U-16 panel, Paul McGuire Manager Minor panel and Enda Sheridan Manager senior panel and their management teams for their work and commitment to each of the panels that they were involved with and also for their cooperation with organising the pictures and profiles.

Over the next few weeks we will get to meet members of the Longford ladies U-16 panel on Longford Ladies Facebook page as their picture and profile one by one will be introduced daily. Please feel free to Like or leave a comment for each girl.

LGFA Child Safeguarding Training:

During this time of Covid-19 restrictions the LGFA Child Safeguarding Training is still available for those who work with children in the LGFA. Child Safeguarding training is a mandatory requirement in law for our underage coaches etc. and during the temporary absence of face to face workshops the LGFA are arranging that this training will be available through the provision of online training.

The LGFA would like to remind club personnel that those who are eligible to undertake the Safeguarding 1 online refresher programme, i.e. have previously attended safeguarding training within a three-year period, may avail of this online refresher programme by logging into the LGFA website and follow the link for learning.gaa.ie/safeguarding.

To be eligible to undertake this online refresher one must have attended a Gaelic Games face to face workshop (Safeguarding 1) within the last three years or have attended an LSP or other sports organisations’ delivery of the Child Safeguarding 1 workshop within that three year period.

For new coaches and others who assist in various capacities with underage teams and who had their planned Safeguarding 1 workshop postponed due to the current restrictions please note that the Safeguarding Training Committee will shortly advertise the availability of a new live online Safeguarding 1 Programme, equivalent to the current Safeguarding 1 face to face programme, for members of the Gaelic Games Associations. Those who had their workshop postponed or others who may wish to participate in the new online delivery can register to attend this new live online Safeguarding 1 Programme by emailing safeguardingonline@gaa.ie and you will receive updates and notifications as to when the online training will take place.



Car Insurance:

All LGFA paid up members who are car owners and looking for car insurance can avail of a 20% discount for themselves and family members. For more information on this offer log on to LGFA website.

Injury Fund:

As all clubs know it is a condition of the LGFA injury fund that cover is only in place for injuries that are sustained during an official competitive/challenge game or an official supervised training session. As these activities have been suspended since March last the Injury fund was also considered suspended.

However, as this situation evolves, so too do our clubs, teams and players' ability to communicate with each other and keep up their training routines. Taking this into account the management committee of the central council have decided to extend the injury fund terms and conditions at this time to reflect the ongoing training programmes available to players and the online training being participated in by our clubs and county teams.

Where a player sustains an injury when participating in an official prescribed LGFA programme this will be covered under the terms and conditions of the LGFA injury fund on receipt of official documentation.

A prescribed LGFA programme is a training programme given to a player by their LGFA coach. If a player sustains an injury while following the direction of her coach and completing the training plan provided, then this now will be covered under the LGFA injury fund. The process for preliminary claim forms and requests for prior approval remain unchanged from that submitted to clubs on March the 13th last and can continue to be submitted by email only and by Longford Ladies county secretary. Any queries in relation to the injury fund please contact Longford Ladies secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie



Leaving Cert:

With a final decision now been made on the 2020 leaving cert state exams and with these exams not turning out as expected for students, Longford LGFA would like to wish the best of luck to the girls on the Longford senior and minor panels who were due to sit these exams in whatever you aspire to in the future.

Please Note:

If any members of the county Longford ladies panels from U-14 up to senior are celebrating any special event and would like to have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include your event in this column.