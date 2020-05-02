Longford ladies football volunteer recruitment and retention webinars

Coronavirus

It’s hard to believe but we are now into week seven since the decision by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association along with the GAA and An Cumann Camogaiochta to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels. We continue in lockdown up to Tuesday next May 5. We all wait in hope that some easing of regulations if safe to do so will be announced by the government and the health authorities on this date. Unfortunately, the total ban is still in place until then with regard to all participation in games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.

At this stage it is very hard to call when and if any competitive games will be played. In normal times at this time of the year our club leagues, gold cup competition and underage leagues would be advancing to midway stages of these competitions and our county underage teams along with our senior lady’s county team should be enjoying good competitive games at provincial level. However, this still remains not the case because of this Pandemic and it is very important that we all continue to keep ourselves safe but also active in some form during the day. Hopefully after May 5 next at least the 2KM rule may be extended and give us all the chance to go out for a longer run, cycle or walk while keeping in mind the importance of social distance and not getting involved in any form of activity in groups. It is also important for us all to remember to keep our families and neighbours safe and healthy during this testing time. If any of us feel that we have any of the known symptoms of Coronavirus the advice is, take action by self-isolating and contact your GP for more information or log into the HSE website hse.ie Remember please everyone STAY SAFE at this time.

Happy Birthday

To Longford U-16 ladies panel member Avril Cosgrove from the Dromard ladies club who celebrated her birthday last week. Congratulations Avril from all in Longford LGFA.

If any other members of the county Longford ladies panels from U-14 up to senior are celebrating any special event and would like to have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include your event in this column.



GAA Pitches Closed

A reminder to all our lady football members that all local GAA facilities remain closed to the public until further notice. This follows a directive from Croke Park and the LGFA due to the coronavirus.

Get to know the Longford Ladies U-14 Panel

Profiles of members of the Longford ladies U-14 panel are being introduced each day at present by picture and profile on the Longford Ladies LGFA Facebook page. This is a great way to get to know our U-14 panel and especially after the disappointment they had when their county football season came to a premature end in March last due to the coronavirus. For all who are on Facebook login in to Longford Ladies Facebook page and feel free to Like or leave a comment for each member of the Longford U-14 2020 panel.

Congratulations

To the Clonguish ladies football club who were announced winners of the Longford Sports Partnership Club Survey Competition. The draw took place on Tuesday last live on Facebook live with the club picking up a €100 sports voucher which will go towards development in the club. Well done Clonguish Ladies club and all the Longford ladies clubs who completed the survey.

KCS Competition

A reminder to all our ladies clubs that KCS Sports are running a fantastic competition for clubs in the next edition of the LGFA Peil Magazine entitled “Get behind your club crest”. KCS are giving clubs the opportunity to win a set of training jerseys. To register your club for the competition,

go to the KCS Instagram page and DM us an image of your club crest OR email it to chris@kcsporstwear.ie

Once registration is complete KCS will post images of all the club crests on their Instagram page. Then you have to get as many people as possible to the KCS Instagram page to follow KCS Sports and like the image of your club crest. The club with the most likes wins a set of training jerseys.

Longford County Survey

All club secretaries are asked to please return the structure and administration of lady’s football within the county survey by latest next weekend. If not already returned, please share it with other officers within your club. The completed survey can be returned to Niall Mulrine LGFA National Development Officer at email niall.mulrine@lgfa.ie A third survey will be issued as soon as this present survey is complete. If any club needs more information or help with any of these surveys please contact Longford LGFA secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

Leaving Cert

It was confirmed last week by Education Minister Joe McHugh that the Leaving Certificate exams will start on Wednesday, July 29. This is good news for all doing the state exams knowing at least a start date. We wish all the girls on the Longford minor and senior panels good luck with their preparations for the exams.

Volunteer Recruitment and Retention Webinars

The LGFA are providing guidance for clubs around recruiting volunteers and when they are in place ensuring they can retain them. The LGFA recognise that volunteers are very valuable and important people from club through to national level. The LGFA have an excellent toolkit on their website for clubs and counties to download in relation to ideas around recruiting volunteers and keeping them involved. They have now decided to bring this toolkit to life through a series of webinars. The next one will take place on Tuesday, May 5 at 6pm and all interested are invited to login and join in on the webinar. For more information and login details and register go to the LGFA webpage.