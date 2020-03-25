Ladies Gaelic Football Association cancel remainder of National Leagues due to coronavirus

With the suspension of all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until April 19, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association had to look at all activities which were ongoing since January and some planned to take place over the coming weeks.

The LGFA Management Committee, through conference calls, have made the following decisions and top of the list is the cancellation of the remaining games in the 2020 Lidl National Leagues.

Lidl National Leagues: Cancelled for 2020

Teams of the League: Cancelled for 2020

HEC O’Connor Cup: Cancelled for 2020

Post Primary Schools Competitions: Cancelled for 2020

U-14s Competition: Cancelled for 2020

Interprovincials: Cancelled for 2020

Féile na nÓg: Cancelled for 2020

Féile Skills: Cancelled for 2020

U-16 Competition: Possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume

U-18 Competition: Possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume

TG4 Championship: Will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with government guidelines