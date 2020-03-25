Ladies Gaelic Football Association cancel remainder of National Leagues due to coronavirus
2020 Post-Primary Schools competitions also come to a conclusion
Aisling McCormack pictured in action for Longford against Sligo in the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 3 game at Connolly Park, Collooney on Sunday March 8 Picture: Syl Healy
With the suspension of all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until April 19, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association had to look at all activities which were ongoing since January and some planned to take place over the coming weeks.
The LGFA Management Committee, through conference calls, have made the following decisions and top of the list is the cancellation of the remaining games in the 2020 Lidl National Leagues.
Lidl National Leagues: Cancelled for 2020
Teams of the League: Cancelled for 2020
HEC O’Connor Cup: Cancelled for 2020
Post Primary Schools Competitions: Cancelled for 2020
U-14s Competition: Cancelled for 2020
Interprovincials: Cancelled for 2020
Féile na nÓg: Cancelled for 2020
Féile Skills: Cancelled for 2020
U-16 Competition: Possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume
U-18 Competition: Possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume
TG4 Championship: Will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with government guidelines
