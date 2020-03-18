Longford GAA Secretary Peter O’Reilly concerned for the health and wellbeing of the people #Covid-19

The whole GAA world is on hold at the moment with the rapid spread of the coronavirus and while Croke Park will decide what will happen at National level, what about the impact down the line for the local competitions.

Longford GAA Secretary Peter O’Reilly is being realistic in his assessment of the worrying situation but first and foremost he stressed that the main concern is the health and wellbeing of the people in these very difficult times.

“It is a frightening situation, to say the least, with mental health a huge issue in the country at this moment in time due to the coronavirus. Sport is secondary amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The health and wellbeing of the people is the priority and the longer the virus crisis goes on the economy will suffer with people unfortunately out of work.

“Sport has a huge part to play in the eventual recovery. We will need to rebuild the community when this is all over.”