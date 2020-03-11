Longford footballer Andrew Farrell returning home from a break in Italy

County defender will miss the match against Derry on Sunday

Longford senior footballer Andrew Farrell Picture: Syl Healy

It is understood Longford senior footballer Andrew Farrell is returning home from a few days break in Italy and will not feature against Derry in the National League Division 3 game on Sunday.

Purely from a precautionary point of view, Newtowncashel clubman Farrell is ruled out of the match at Celtic Park due to the escalating coronavirus crisis and is expected to be back on the Longford team for the final round fixture against Cork on Sunday March 22.   