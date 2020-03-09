Longford’s Cnoc Mhuire Granard battle back to win the North Leinster Senior ‘B’ title

Cnoc Mhuire Granard battled back from four points down midway through the second half to win the North Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘B’ football title for the first time with a single point to spare over Meath opponents Ashbourne Community School in the final at the Dunganny grounds, Trim on Monday.

Cnoc Mhuire Granard . . . 3-7

Ashbourne Community School (Meath) . . . 1-12

Credit to both teams who served up a good game of football in terrible conditions amid the torrential rain. Cnoc Mhuire had got back into contention in the 57th minute when Caolan O’Reilly fisted to the net for his second goal to leave the sides all square.

Two minutes later the Granard school went ahead by three when Micheal Hynes found the net from a tight angle.

Ashbourne fought back to convert a couple of dubious frees to close the gap to just a point but they couldn’t get the equalising score.

Sheer hard work and character got the gutsy Cnoc Mhuire side over the line in a tense finish and they are now through to the Leinster Senior ‘B’ title decider against Castleknock CC, Dublin or Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore.

CNOC MHUIRE GRANARD: Daire Madden; Mark Cunningham, Cian O’Reilly, Bryan Masterson; Mark O’Neill, Ciaran Scanlon, Cathal Gilligan; Connor Leonard, Caolan O’Reilly (2-0); Tiarnan Madden (0-3,3f), Jordan Martin (0-1), Aaron Smyth (0-1); Dara Sheridan, Ruairi Corcoran (0-1), Micheal Hynes (1-1,1f).

Subs:- Cormac Brady for R Corcoran (half-time); Matthew Shaughnessy for M O’Neill (42 mins); Ruairi Corcoran for A Smyth (47 mins); Mark O’Neill for C Gilligan (54 mins).

ASHBOURNE CS: Ethan Tormey; Luke Barrett, David Carr, Rodney Jones; Evan Quinn, Conor Hartford, Brian Duignam (0-1); Killian Hogan (0-2,2f), Kevin Cully; Diarmuid Moriarty (0-5,2f), Sean Kinsella, Jamie Browne (0-1); Killian Hegarty (0-1), Jake Pope (0-1, f), Sam Hannigan (1-0).

Referee: Ciaran Gunning (Westmeath).