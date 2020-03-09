Longford ladies overcome Sligo to register first win in the league

Longford made the journey down to Connolly Park, Collooney on Sunday for Round 5 of the Lidl National Football League Division 3 and overcame Sligo to register their first win this season.

Sligo . . . 0-10 Longford . . . 0-12

Knowing a victory was a must in the battle to avoid relegation, Longford came into this game in a very determined mood. Sligo were one place below Longford at the bottom of the Division 3 and they too were looking for a must win that would ease their relegation worries.

The game was moved from the original fixture in Quigabar, Enniscrone to Connolly Park Coolooney. The weather conditions in the Sligo venue made it difficult for football but credit to both teams for producing a good standard of football with Longford leading by 0-8 to 0-3 at the half-time.

Michelle Farrell played a major role in the success over Sligo, shooting a total of eight points (six frees).

SLIGO: Noelle Gormley, Aoife Morrisroe, Kelly Ann Henry, Jasqui Mulligan, Jane O’Dowd, Nicole Brennan, Jade Lyons, Sinead Regan (0-1), Ruth Goodwin, Leah Kelly (0-1), Eilise Codd, Sarah Cunney, Lisa Casey (0-5, frees), Ciara Gorman (0-3), Sinead Naughton.

Subs:- Louise Merrick for L Kelly; Rachel O’Brien for S Cunney.

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath (Killoe), Orla Farrell (Carrickedmond), Katie Crawford (Mullinalaghta), Laura Gallagher (Killoe), Orla Nevin (Slashers), Eimear O’Brien (Slashers), Caoimhe Lohan (Grattans), Aoife O’Brien (Slashers), Niamh Brady (Killoe), Emer Heaney (Ballymore, 0-2), Grace Shannon (Slashers), Kara Shannon (Slashers, 0-2), Lauren McGuire (Carrickedmond), Michelle Farrell (Colmcille, 0-8, 6 frees), Aishling McCormack (Ballymahon/Forgney/Killashee).

Subs:- Ciara Healy (Clonguish) for A O’Brien (20 mins); Clodagh Lohan (Grattans) for L McGuire (29 mins); Niamh Darcy (Clonguish) for Caoimhe Lohan (49 mins); Aisling Cosgrove (Slashers) for O Farrell (52 mins); Ciara Mulligan (Carrickedmond) for A McCormack (54 mins).

Referee: Austin O’Connell (Galway).