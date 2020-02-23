Late goal clinches win for Fermanagh over Longford

Longford ladies suffered a second defeat in a row when they lost out by four points against Fermanagh in the National Football League Division 3 game played at Pairc Chiaran, Newtowncashel on Sunday.

Longford . . . 0-8 Fermanagh . . . 2-6

The game changed in a five minute spell between the 53rd and 58th minute due to some terrible refereeing decisions. With the game level, 0-8 to 1-5, Emer Heaney got through and was clearly fouled before she kicked the ball over the bar but Down referee Declan Carolan blew for overcarrying.

Fermanagh broke forward and looked to have conceded a free just in the Longford half but the official allowed play on and the Ulster county scored their second goal. They then added another point to go four in front and that was the final score in the game.

In the 57th minute Aisling Cosgrove was harshly penalised, she questioned the decision in a mannerly way but was shown a yellow card. One minute later Kara Shannon was shown a yellow card as Longford finished the game with 13 players on the pitch.

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Orla Farrell, Eimear O’Brien, Laura Gallagher; Katie Crawford, Orla Nevin, Caoimhe Lohan; Aoife O’Brien (0-1), Niamh Brady; Emer Heaney, Aisling McCormack, Kara Shanon (0-2); Lauren McGuire, Michelle Farrell (0-4, three frees), Ciara Mulligan (0-1).

Subs:- Clodagh Lohan for C Mulligan (25 mins); Grace Shannon for A McCormack (37 mins); Aisling Cosgrove for A O’Brien (44 mins); Lauren Burke for O Farrell (54 mins); Roisin Leen for Caoimhe Lohan and Rachel Cassidy for L Gallagher (four minutes into stoppage time).

FERMANAGH: Shauna Murphy; Molly Flynn, Erin Murphy, Eimear Keenan; Molly McGloin, Courtney Murphy, Aine McGovern (0-1); Roisin O’Reilly, Aoife Flanagan; Aisling Maguire, Brenda Bannon, Roisin McDonald (1-0); Aisling O’Brien, Eimear Smyth (1-4, one free), Laura Grew (0-1).

Subs:- Sarah Britton for R McDonald (47 mins); Farrah McCloskey for B Bannon (54 mins); Shauna Cassidy for L Grew (59 mins); Cadhla Bouge for A Flanagan and Sarah Jane Jones for A O’Brien (60 mins), Eimear Corrigan for C Murphy (four minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Declan Carolan (Down).