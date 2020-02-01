Clodagh Lohan’s ‘goal-den’ touch leads Mercy Ballymahon to Leinster Final glory

Goal poacher supreme Clodagh Lohan netted four goals as Mercy Ballymahon claimed the Lidl Leinster Ladies Post Primary Schools Senior ‘B’ title with a comprehensive twelve points victory over St Leo’s, Carlow in Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Friday.

Lidl Leinster Ladies Post Primary Schools Senior ‘B’ Final: Mercy Ballymahon 6-13 St Leo’s Carlow 3-10

A goal separated the sides at the interval with the south Longford school leading by 4-5 to 3-5. Clodagh Lohan (2), Lauren McGuire and Melissa O’Kane found the twine for the impressive Ballymahon side.

Three minutes into the second half Mercy Ballymahon grabbed their fifth goal and although St. Leo’s cancelled out this score and battled bravely they were unable to reduce the deficit any further and Mercy marched onto become Leinster champions.

Clodagh Lohan starred and finished the hour with 4-2 to her credit and Lauren McGuire’s accuracy was another highlight as she amassed a tally of 1-9, five points from placed balls.

SCORERS:

MERCY BALLYMAHON: Clodagh Lohan (4-2), Lauren McGuire (1-9, 0-5 frees), Melissa O’Kane (1-1), Zoe Guinnane (0-1)

ST LEO’S COLLEGE: Sara Doyle (1-5, 0-2 frees), Ciara McDonald (2-0), Eibhe Lawlor (0-2), Jade Nolan (0-2), Caoimhe Fitzpatrick (0-1)



REFEREE: Ciaran Groome (Offaly)