First half goals shatter Longford ladies in defeat against Down

Three goals in the opening quarter set Down on their way to record a seven point win over Longford in the opening game of the National League Division 3 campaign at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last.

Longford . . . 1-7 Down . . . 3-8

It was tough on Longford who were without a number of experienced players and who gave several young players their league debut. The next Division 3 game for Enda Sheridan’s side is away to Wicklow this Sunday.

Down went in at the break 3-6 to 0-4 ahead but Longford, to their credit, battled back to close the gap on the changeover with Michelle Farrell scoring an excellent goal in the early stages of the second half

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Niamh Darcy, Katie Crawford, Laura Gallagher; Orla Nevin, Eimear O’Brien, Orla Farrell; Grace Shannon, Niamh Brady; Emer Heaney, Michelle Farrell (1-3, 0-3fs), Aisling McCormack; Lauren McGuire (0-3), Kara Shannon, Lauren Burke (0-1).

Subs:- Aisling Cosgrove for L Gallagher (39 mins), Una Clarke for L Burke (45 mins), Caoimhe Lohan for N Darcy and Aisling Greene for A McCormack (60 mins).

DOWN: Shannon Reilly; Adair Trainor, Ciara Byrne, Eve McArdle; Orla Duffy, Meghan Doherty; Aoife Keown (0-1), Oonagh Lavery (0-1); Aoibheann McCarvill (1-0), Jessica Foy (0-1, f), Natasha Ferris (1-2); Amy McGivern (0-2), Kate McKay, Mairead Kavanagh (1-0).

Subs:- Lauren Cunningham for O Lavery (injured, 25 mins), Cristin Brown for A McGivern (45 mins), Anna McKee for M Kavanagh (51 mins), Aisling Cull (0-1) for M Doherty (53 mins).

Referee: Mel Kenny (Mayo).

