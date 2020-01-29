Longford’s Ballymahon Vocational School win the North Leinster Senior title

Ballymahon Vocational School claimed a comprehensive win over Ardee Community School to win the North Leinster Senior ‘C’ football final in an entertaining encounter played in perfect conditions last Friday at the St Loman’s GAA grounds in Mullingar.

Ballymahon Vocational School . . . 3-13 Ardee Community School (Louth) . . . 1-9

1-3 struck from the boot of Shane Hanley, either side of the break, was crucial as the Ballymahon side claimed their first title at this grade with a 10 point win over their Louth opponents and now march on in the quest for more silverware - the overall Leinster ‘C’ title.

BALLYMAHON VS: Conor Skelly (Cashel); Fionn Morgan (Carrickedmond), Ethan Dolan (Edgeworthstown), Sean McCormack (Carrickedmond); Patrick Murray (Carrickedmond, 0-1), Ronan Hanley (Tang, 0-1), Dylan Murtagh (Milltown); Shane Bawle (Ballymahon, 1-0), Adam Quinn (Carrickedmond); Jack Walshe (Ballymahon), Colm O’Rourke (Ballymore, 0-1), Eoghán McCormack (Carrickedmond, 0-3); Wayne Smith (Milltown), Conor Byrne (Ballynacarrigy, 0-2), Shane Hanley (Tang, 1-4, 1f).

Subs used:- Jack Doran (Ballynacarrigy, 11 mins); John McCormack (Carrickedmond, 49 mins, 1-1, goal from penalty).

ARDEE CS: Shane Halpenny; Jason Crowley, Padraic McKenna, Finn Kelly; Bobby Butler, Tom Jackson (0-1), Michael Swan (1-0); Tiernan Corrigan (0-1), Jamie Ward; James McGillick, Carl Gillespie (0-2), Shane Carpenter; Sean Reynolds (0-1), Luke Matthews (0-4, 3f), Johnny Cummins.

Referee: Ken Daly (Westmeath).

