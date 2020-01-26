Longford senior hurlers score fine win away to Monaghan

The Longford senior hurlers scored a fine win away to Monaghan in Round 1 of the National Hurling League at the Inniskeen grounds on Sunday.

Longford . . . 2-16 Monaghan . . . 0-18

Alan Ward scored 1-9 (seven frees) on this debut for Longford with Reuben Murray getting their other goal just before half-time. Longford were ahead by nine points at one stage and while Monaghan battled back to close the gap, Derek Frehill’s side held out for a vital victory in Division 3A.

Longford manager Frehill was glad his side didn’t rue missed chances because they had chances to kill off the game on a number of occasions. “We have to be more clinical next Sunday against Louth and more consistent in our performance but it was great to get the win over Monaghan.”

LONGFORD: Eanna Daly; Aidan Sheridan, Gerard Moore, Paddy Corcoran; Daniel Connell, Enda Naughton, Cian McLoughlin; Paul Barden Jnr, Cathal Mullane (0-3); Evan Tully, Martin Coyle (0-1), Maitiu O’Donoghue; Reuben Murray (1-2), Alan Ward (1-9, seven frees), Johnny Casey (0-1).

Sub:- Ian Campbell.