Monaghan beat Longford in the Philly McGuinness Cup U-20 Final

Boosted by a couple of crucial goals in the first half, Monaghan scored a comfortable win over Longford in the Under 20 Football Development League Philly McGuinness Cup Final at the Mohill GAA grounds on Saturday.

Monaghan . . . 3-11 Longford . . . 1-8

Minus senior players Joseph Hagan and Oran Kenny, along with the injured Keelan McGann and Richard Prior, Longford trailed by 2-4 to 0-4 at the break with Mattie Maguire and Jason Irwin getting the goals for Monaghan in the 9th and 17th minutes respectively

Donal Ledwith’s side were given a glimmer of hope after Dylan Farrell flicked the ball to the net in the 52nd minute but Monaghan (who were also without a few members of their squad) put the issue beyond all doubt a minute late when Irwin scored his second goal.

MONAGHAN: Eoghan Treanor; Jack Brannigan, Ryan O’Toole, Cormac McKenna (0-1); Darragh McElearney, Sean Treanor, Paudie Hughes (0-1); Tiernan Duffy (0-1), Gavin McPhillips; Jason Irwin (2-2), Andrew Woods (0-3, two frees), Tiernan McCourt; Tiernan McSkeane, Brendan Og Duffy, Mattie Maguire (1-0).

Subs:- Oisin O’Neill (0-3, two frees) for T McSkeane (41 mins); Niall McKenna for M Maguire (50 mins); James McCaughey for J Irwin (56 mins); Ciaran Duffy for E Treanor (60 mins).

LONGFORD: Eoin McGuinness (Longford Slashers); Jakub Kajan (Rathcline), Sean O’Sullivan (Sean Connolly’s), Jake Donnelly (Killoe Emmet Og); Dylan Glancy (Rathcline), James Moran (Killoe Emmet Og), Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond); Euan Finneran (Killoe Emmet Og), Tadhg McNevin (Longford Slashers); Dylan Farrell (St Brigid’s Killashee, 1-3, two frees), Niall Finneran (Killoe Emmet Og), Cian O Nuallain (Longford Slashers, 0-1); Jack Duggan (Clonguish), Aidan McGuire (Carrickedmond, 0-4, two frees), Kian Gilmore (Rathcline).

Subs:- Padraig Joyce (Mostrim) for N Finneran (50 mins); Aaron Farrell (Dromard) for J Duggan (55 mins).

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).