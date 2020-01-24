Longford U-20s meet Monaghan in the Philly McGuinness Cup Final

The understrength Longford U-20 side sealed their place in the Philly McGuinness Cup Development League Final following a hard earned draw against Fermanagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday morning last.

Longford . . . 2-8 Fermanagh . . . 2-8

With the Longford seniors playing Offaly in the O’Byrne Cup Final that afternoon, the U-20s were without Oran Kenny, Joseph Hagan, Eoghan McCormack and Aidan McGuire, while Richard Prior was injured.

Longford were dealt a blow in the 24th minute when forward Keelin McGann had to go off injured after suffering a facial injury following a late, off the ball challenge.

Longford will now face Monaghan in the U-20 League final at Philly McGuinness Memorial Park in Mohill this Saturday, throw-in 2pm.

Fermanagh made a promising start to the game last weekend. At half-time they led by 1-5 to 1-2 and had been leading until the 59th minute when substitute Aaron Farrell found the back of the net to put Longford ahead by two.

A fisted effort from Padraig Joyce put three between the sides but in stoppage time Fermanagh got a goal to leave the sides deadlocked at the final whistle.

LONGFORD: Eoin McGuinness; Jakub Kajan, Sean O’Sullivan, Diarmuid Kelly; Jake Donnelly, James Moran, Kian Gilmore; Euan Finneran, Conor Leonard; Niall Finneran (1-0), Dylan Farrell (0-1), Conor Keenan (0-1); Jack Duggan (0-1, free), Padraig Joyce (0-3), Keelin McGann (0-1)

Subs:- Cian O’Nualláin (0-1) for K McGann (injured, 24 mins); Tadhg McNevin for C Leonard (half-time); Aaron Farrell (1-0) for C Keenan (43 mins); Jonathan Borland for N Finneran (53 mins).

FERMANAGH: Sean McNally; Luke Flanagan, Fergal Keenan, Aaron McManus; Eoin Melanophy, Ryan Cassidy, Glenn Treacy; Aaron Tierney (1-0), Brandon Horan (0-1); Pol McKervey (0-1), Gavin McGovern (1-0), Lorcan McKenna; Garvan Quigley (0-1), Sean Cassidy (0-2, 0-1 free), Conor Love (0-3, 0-1 free).

Subs:- Robbie McKenna for R Cassidy (half-time); Conor McAloon for C McKenna (53 mins).

Referee: Brendan Healy (Roscommon).