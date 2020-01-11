Offaly reach O'Byrne Cup Final with win over Westmeath

Offaly are through to the O'Byrne Cup Final after a win over Westmeath in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park on Saturday afternoon by 0-16 to 0-11.

Also read: Darren Gallagher's last-gasp point steers Longford to victory over experimental Dublin in O’Byrne Cup semi-final

The sides matched each other score for score throughout much of first-half and they were level on five occasions with the score standing at 0-5 apiece after 22 minutes.

Westmeath briefly pulled away with two unanswered points but Offaly finished the half with points from Paddy Dunican, Cathal Mangan and Jordan Hayes to head to the break with a 0-8 to 0-7 lead.

Offaly blew open the game on the restart opening up a six point lead that Westmeath could not overcome. Bernard Allen scored four of the points from frees with Cian Johnson hitting the fifth to give Offaly a 0-13 to 0-7 lead.

To their credit, Westmeath did rally and got back within three but points from Bernard Allen and Cian Farrell stopped the momentum and restored a five point lead for the home side.

Offaly saw out the game from there setting up a final with Longford next weekend after the Midlanders saw off Dublin in the other semi-final by 1-13 to 3-6 thanks to two late points.