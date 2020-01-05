Longford U-20s off to a good start with win over Sligo

A fine first half performance paved the way for Longford’s fairly emphatic win over Sligo in the opening round of the Philly McGuinness Cup Under 20 Football League at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Saturday.

Longford . . . 4-11 Sligo . . . 2-8

Two goals from Dylan Farrell and another from Aidan McGuire left Longford in a very commanding 3-9 to 1-1 lead at the break and while there was no way back for sluggish Sligo they came a lot more into the game on the changeover in a determined bid to close the gap.

Eoghan McCormack scored the fourth goal for Longford in the closing minutes of the match and Donal Ledwith’s side are away to Leitrim in Round 2 of this competition next weekend.

LONGFORD: Eoin McGuinness (Longford Slashers); Jakub Kajan (Rathcline), Dario Cigliano (Mostrim), Sean O’Sullivan (Sean Connolly’s); Dylan Glancy (Rathcline), James Moran (Killoe Emmet Og), Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond, 1-1); Richard Prior (Rathcline), Euan Finneran (Killoe Emmet Og); Cian O Nuallain (Longford Slashers), Dylan Farrell (St Brigid’s Killashee, 2-0), Joseph Hagan (Dromard, 0-5, two marks); Keelin McGann (Kenagh, 0-1), Aidan McGuire (Carrickedmond, 1-0), Oran Kenny (Rathcline, 0-4, two frees, one mark).

Subs:- Niall Finneran (Killoe Emmet Og) for R Prior (49 mins); Jack Duggan (Clonguish) for K McGann (56 mins); Padraig Joyce (Mostrim) for D Farrell (56 mins); Jonathan Borland (Killoe Emmet Og) for E Finneran (58 mins); Diarmuid Kelly (Carrickedmond) for D Ciglianio (four minutes into stoppage time).

SLIGO: Daniel Lyons; Tomas Taheny, Oisin McCann, Evan Lyons; Sean Carroll, Kevin O’Hara, Conor Finn; James Carroll, Dillon McDermott; Oisin O’Donnell, Red Og Murphy (1-2, one point from free), Jack Lavin (0-1); Joseph Keaney, Shane Duignan (1-1), Gavin Duffy (0-1, free).

Subs used:- Alan Reilly (0-2, frees); Robbie Ryan; Gavin Gorman; Niall Murphy (0-1); Michael Jennings.

Referee: Michael McGirl (Leitrim).