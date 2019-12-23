Longford GAA Club News

CLONGUISH

Clonguish/Killoe, C.E.S. Scheme: A job vacancy based at the GAA Sports Complex, Newtownforbes under the C.E.S. Scheme has arisen. Anyone who is interested in applying contact 087 4126265.

Clonguish Lotto Results: Lotto results 16/12/ 19. Numbers drawn 6, 11, 13 and 19. No jackpot winner. €100 - Dermot Gallagher, Clooncoose, C/O, K.R. €25 :- Kevin Flynn, Dowra, C/O. A.J., and Maria Mulhern, Curryline. Online Winner of €25 - Ann Devlin. Next week's draw will take place in Castle Inn. Jackpot €5350. Well done to our winners this week and thanksgiving for all your support.

If you can’t get around to buying a weekly ticket why not pay an Annual Subscription or do our Lotto online each week. Just log on to https//game.smartlotto.ie/game/play/278. Once you are registered for the first time you will get a text reminder each Sunday and it takes less than one minute to play.

Handball: GAA Handball is a fun way of keeping fit. There is handball for Adults every Tuesday evening at 8.45pm in the P.J Murphy GAA Complex, Newtownforbes . Beginners welcome. A good way to keep fit over the Winter months and not have to worry about the weather.

Bingo: Our next monthly bingo takes place on Sunday 12 January in the P.J.Murphy hall at our Sports Complex. €2500 in prizes along with Lucky Number bonus, free tea and coffee and raffle prizes. All are welcome. Thanks to all our patrons for their monthly support.

Double Gold (Swimming): Congrats to Clonguish’s Darragh Greene who was a double gold winner in the Irish Short Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin. Darragh won the 100m Breaststroke Final in a time of 58.13 and also won the 50m Breaststroke Final in a time of 26.83. Well done Darragh, great achievement. Getting ready nicely for the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

The late Gerry Hopkins: The Club would like to extend it's deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the Hopkins family on the death of Gerry Hopkins. Gerry was a prolific and fearless corner forward on the Clonguish teams during the golden dominant era of Clonguish football. Gerry also played with St Vincent’s (London) when he worked in England. He was a regular on teams at all age grades until finally retiring at the end of his Senior career. Gerry maintained close links with his beloved Clonguish and the GAA, being a regular at all games in Pearse Park, Croke Park and other Provincial venues. Gerry was one of the four Hopkins brothers who featured on Clonguish teams through the years with Mick, Thomas and the late Joe. Gerry played at corner forward on the successful 1964 team when Clonguish defeated Slashers in the final by 1:10 to 1:2, Gerry registering three points in that victory. Gerry again was on the victorious 1965 team that defeated Granard in the final by 0:11 to 2:4. He also won under 21 championships in ‘64 and ‘65, defeating Carrickedmond in the ‘64 final and Granard in the ‘65 final. May Gerry’s soul Rest In Peace.

Down Memory Lane: In 2005 Clonguish ladies football team became the first football club in Longford to win a Leinster club championship. They defeated Wexford’s Kilanerin 4:12 to 0:10 in the Leinster Intermediate Ladies Football Final. The team panel that made history that year were, Eileen Hegarty, Anne Burke, Aideen Gilchrist, Edel McCann, Cliona McGowan, Yvonne Barden, (captain), Siobhan McGowan, Eileen Sorohan, Geraldine Hegarty, Marina Slowey, Margaret Murphy, Sandra McDermott, Lorraine McCloughery, Grainne O Reilly, Mary Burke, Una Flynn, Marie Brady, Joan Burke, Brenda Gilchrist, Linda Quinn, Carmel Ellis, Sara Jane Dempsey, Eimear Mahon.

Shane Brennan Run/Walk: Don’t forget to get down to the P.J. Murphy hall early to enroll for the annual Shane Brennan Run/Walk on St Stephen’s Day. Walkers are off at 12:45pm while runners start at 1pm.

Ladies Senior Management: Clonguish Ladies Executive are delighted to announce the appointment of Tony Devlin as Clonguish Ladies Senior Manager for 2020. We welcome Tony on board and wish him and his management team of Edel O’Malley and Ronan Sweeney the very best of luck and success for 2020.

Ladies Pre-Season Party: Clonguish Ladies invite you all to a pre-season party night which will take place in McGowan’s on Saturday night 28th December. We will also present our Senior players with their medals for 2018 on the night. Hope you all can make it.

Hurling fundraiser: The annual hurling fundraiser, this year “Ping Pong”, takes place in the Castle Inn on St Stephen’s night at 9pm. Come along and enjoy the crack.

SHAPING THE FUTURE TOGETHER: Clonguish LGFA is continuing to grow and flourish. We are very fortunate to have the use of ever improving facilities at the club and blessed with a fantastic bunch of dedicated coaches who volunteer their time. As we enter a new decade and on the back of a very successful year on the pitch, the club has set up a development sub committee. This is a positive and exciting initiative for the ladies club that seeks to maximise the potential of all our age groups and help them develop, grow and fulfill their abilities in a fun environment for many years to come. The Development committee will look at the following topics (age related): Hydration, Nutrition, Sleep, Injury prevention, Mental health and wellbeing. The committee will look at how best to structure the initiative in the New Year and will be looking for a positive contribution from all our members to achieve what's best for our players. More details to follow shortly.

Happy Christmas: Clonguish GAA club wish our club members, supporters and sponsors a very happy and peaceful Christmas.

MOSTRIM

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot, week ending Sunday the 21st of December. Numbers drawn were 3, 10, 11 & 30. Twenty-five Euro Winners were Ann Powell, Terry Casey, Jackie Devine and Thomas Gallagher. Prize winners in our annual whiskey and wine draw were: A Tonks, M Reilly, D Keenan, R Grehan, T McGuinness, Joe and Hannah, G Reilly, F Rooney, D Cawley, T Tormey, J McLoughlin, R McLoughlin and M Mulligan. Team 3 on duty this weekend: Tony Garvey, Tom Victory and Tony Gaffney.

Membership: Membership for 2020 continues to be collected by Registrar Tony Garvey or any committee member.

Garda eVetting: Reminder for anyone who has yet to complete their eVetting to please do so as soon as possible.

Christmas Wishes: The club would like to wish all of our sponsors, officers, players and supporters a very happy Christmas and prosperous new year.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA'S

Lotto: Last week’s lotto results. Numbers drawn: 10, 15, 18 & 30. No winner. €20 consolation prizes to John Eddie Matthews; Rose Cunningham, Clooneen; Peter and Mairead McGivney, Cloonagh; Liam Reilly, Mullinroe; and Francis Leonard, Aghanoran.

St Stephen’s Day Jog: Don't forget to grab your Santa suit or Christmas jumper and join us on St. Stephen's Day for our 5km gentle jog or leisurely stroll with family and friends through the beautiful Derrycassan Woods. This is a fundraising event and will start at 11am. All support will be very much appreciated.

Happy Christmas: We would like to wish all our supporters a happy and peaceful Christmas. Many thanks for the continued support - we look forward to a successful 2020!"

CASHEL

Lotto: No winner of this week’s Lotto jackpot if €15,000, numbers drawn 8,14,28,29. €30 winner of €5 envelopes, Angela McArdle, Mel Farrell, €30 to Declan Gilmore, Mick Casey, Derryhaun, and €20 to Gerry Tiernan, Rosaleen/Tommy Egan, Sean Casey, Tom Bannon. Jackpot next week €15,000, draw takes place in The Peer Inn. Your continued support for Lotto is much appreciated.

Club Development Draw: A reminder to all that Club Development Draw takes place in The Local on Saturday next 28th December, please support.

Marriage: Congratulations to Ronan Muldoon and Ruth Kearney who were married on Saturday last.

Festive Season Greetings: Best wishes to everyone associated with the Club for a happy, peaceful Christmas and good health and success in 2020.

Sympathy: Sincere sympathy to all who were bereaved in 2019.

Thanks: to Padraig O’Brien and the Longford Leader for the great coverage of Club events during 2019.

ST BRIGID'S KILLASHEE

Lotto:There was no jackpot winner of our lotto draw last Sunday. The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 18 and 19. The winners were as follows: €40 to Liz Edgeworth. €20 each to Nuala Kilcrann, Eddie Coffey and Linda Nolan. The next draw will be on Sunday 5th of January in The Chestnut Tree for a jackpot of €14,900. Pick 4 numbers between 1 and 30 to be in with a chance to win. €2 per line or three chances for €5. If you’re not in you can’t win! Your support is really appreciated.

Festive Season Greetings: We would like to wish all our players, committee members and supporters a very Happy Christmas and a wonderful New Year.

GRANARD MINOR CLUB

Christmas Hamper Draw: 1st prize hamper sponsored by Sinead Fay. Winner: Patsy Lynch, Abbeylara. 2nd prize: Leg of lamb sponsored by James Smyth. Winner: Jamie Cunningham, 3rd prize: Leg of lamb sponsored by James Smyth. Winner: Saoirse Kiernan. Spot prize winners were Jason Abraham, Elenora Smith, Claire Higgins. Chloe Nannery. Thank you to all sponsors on the night and to everyone who bought lines, your support is greatly appreciated.