Club Longford have a vital role to play in GAA fundraising drive

Club Longford was launched following the County GAA Convention on Thursday night last week in the Arms Hotel.

The primary objective of the new Longford GAA Supporters Club is to generate income to fund new additional support to county teams. In the process the committee aim to boost support and drive renewed interest in the county teams. The starting point is membership for Club Longford.

Club Longford website is under development and will go live shortly. This will provide a simple and fast way to sign up for annual membership. Follow the twitter page for updates @clublongford.

For individual membership at a price of €40 per person members will receive an exclusive Club Longford hat and pen, text alerts with senior team announcements before league and championship games and entry into a draw for 2 All-Ireland Football and 2 All-Ireland Hurling tickets.

To become a corporate member of Club Longford there are 2 packages on offer. Package 1 at a cost of €1,500 per year covers a 3 year contract. Included in this contract is your pitch sign – select own location from our signage location map (first come, first serve basis), entry into draws for 2 All-Ireland Football and 2 All-Ireland Hurling tickets (separate draw to individual members draw), designated parking (one designated spot per member), free entry into Longford club championship games, half-time refreshments and press night with photographs.

Package 2 at a cost of €1,400 per year has the same benefits but is based on a 5 year contract.

Club Longford will operate as a sub committee of Longford County Board. Club Longford will ensure regular and transparent reporting of the expenditure of any funds raised from their activities as set out in their governance document. Your support of this initiative will be much appreciated.

Committee: Mark Connellan, Thomas Conefrey, Ray Kenny, Noel Greene, Benny Ledwith, Albert Cooney, Seadna Ryan, Joe Breslin, John Finn, Edwina Kelly, Brendan McLoughlin, Padraic Davis.

For further information please contact any committee member or PRO: edwinakelly2k2@yahoo.co.uk

Members of the Club Longford committee pictured at the launch of the new Longford GAA Supporters Club at the annual Convention in the Arms Hotel on Thursday night last week.

Back row (l to r): Thomas Conefrey (Secretary), Brendan McLoughlin, Seadna Ryan, Joe Breslin, Benny Ledwith and Ray Kenny.

Front row (l to r): Noel Greene, Albert Cooney (Treasurer), Mark Connellan (Chairman), Edwina Kelly (PR0) and John Finn. Missing from photo is Padraic Davis Picture: Declan Gilmore