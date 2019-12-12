Longford GAA Supporters - CLUB LONGFORD Launch

A new Longford GAA Supporters Club will launch under the banner of CLUB LONGFORD (“the Club”) at the annual County Board Convention in the Arms Hotel this Thursday night.

The remit of CLUB LONGFORD is to generate incremental new revenue from sources within and outside the County for the ongoing benefit and development of Longford Gaelic games in Longford.

The initial efforts of CLUB LONGFORD will focus on the twin objectives, aspects of building Club membership of the new supporters club for an annual subscription of €40 and the sale of signage advertising space around Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on a multi-annual basis as part of a Corporate Membership package.

The Committee will review the potential to develop other activities over time with the aim of ensuring our county teams can fulfill their potential at all grades. It will develop over time as awareness of the Club and its activities grow and its role evolves in assisting Gaelic games activity within the County to fulfill its potential at all grades of such activity.

The initial CLUB LONGFORD Committee, which will operate as a sub-committee of Longford County Board, comprises of members from various clubs around the County. With such members living both in and outside the County, reflecting on a broad range of skills and expertise.

The Committee will be chaired by Mark Connellan (Longford Slashers), Secretary is Thomas Conefrey (Dromard) and Treasurer is Albert Cooney (Rathcline). with the PR role being filled by Edwina Kelly.

A new website: www.clublongford.ie has been established where supporters will be able to sign up online for in order to facilitate club membership of CLUB LONGFORD in addition to providing a forum for communication with members. The Club will also have a twitter account @clublongford to facilitate regular communication.

A priority of the Committee from the outset has been to establish transparent and rigorous procedures regarding financial control and are very aware of the need for good governance of CLUB LONGFORD.

The Committee has drafted and approved a comprehensive governance policy and the establishment of CLUB LONGFORD which was recently approved by both the Committee and executive members of the County Board.

The governance is document is summarised on the CLUB LONGFORD website. It is the intention of the CLUB LONGFORD to operate to the highest governance standards based in line with the rules and procedures set out as reflected in this policy.

CLUB LONGFORD believe that with a concerted effort, the correct structures, professional and transparent governance the activities of CLUB LONGFORD, with the help of local businesses, ordinary club members and the Longford diaspora, can assist Longford GAA to develop and compete at the highest levels in the coming years over time. CLUB LONGFORD look forward to playing a small part in that journey.

For further details contact: Edwina Kelly: edwinakelly2k2@yahoo.co.uk

John Finn: johnfinn@treasurysolutions.ie

CLUB LONGFORD Committee

Chairman: Mark Connellan (Longford Slashers); Secretary: Thomas Conefrey (Dromard); Treasurer: Albert Cooney (Rathcline); PR: Edwina Kelly (Carrickedmond).

Committee members: Ray Kenny (Kenagh), Noel Greene (Mostrim), Benny Ledwith (Fr Manning Gaels), Seadna Ryan (Rathcline), Joe Breslin (Carrickedmond), John Finn (Rathcline), Brendan McLoughlin (Mostrim), Padraic Davis (Fr Manning Gaels).