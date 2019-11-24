Northern Gaels win the Longford Under 20 ‘B’ football title

First half goals from Ronan Lynch and Reece Reilly gave Northern Gaels the edge over Rathcline in the U-20 ‘B’ Football Cup Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Northern Gaels . . . 2-7 Rathcline . . . 1-9

Just a solitary point separated the sides in the end with Rathcline getting back into contention with a goal from Seadna Ryan in the closing stages of this tight contest.

A further point apiece followed in a tense and exciting finish with the Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta amalgamation holding out to win the U-20 ‘B’ title.

Rathcline had a couple of opportunities to snatch the equalising score in stoppage time but it failed to materialise as they were left to rue several missed chances during the course of the game.

NORTHERN GAELS (Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta): Frank Sheehy; Jack Darcy, Tom Meehan; Mark McNerney, Cian O’Reilly, PJ Masterson; Conor Leonard (0-1), Cian McElligott (0-1); Mel Brady, Ronan Lynch (1-2), Brian Masterson; Reece Reilly (1-2, one point from free), Cathal Gilligan (0-1).

Sub:- Matthew Quinn for M McNerney (black card, two minutes into stoppage time).

RATHCLINE: Bryn Peters; Jakub Kajan, Owen Murray; Michal Kajan, Cillian Flood, Dylan Clancy; Richard Prior (0-1), Padraig Sorohan; Cronan Flood, Oran Kenny (0-5, two frees, one ‘45), Cian Gilmore (0-1); Max Webb (0-2), Seadna Ryan (1-0).

Subs:- Daniel Curran for Cronan Flood (50 mins); Ultan O’Sullivan for M Kajan (53 mins); Eanna McGrath for P Sorohan (59 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).