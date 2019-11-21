St Pat’s Navan knock St Mel’s Longford out of the Leinster championship
Top Oil Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘A’ Football Championship Group Stage - Round 2
Pictured in action is Cian Dooner who fired over eight points (six frees) for St Mel's College in the Leinster Senior Championship defeat against St Pat's, Navan
St Mel’s College crashed out of the Leinster Schools Senior ‘A’ Football Championship after suffering a second defeat in the group stage at Emmet Park in Killoe on Thursday evening.
St Mel’s College . . . 0-11 St Pat’s Navan . . . 3-13
The pressure was on after losing to Marist Athlone in the opening round the previous week and St Mel’s were in big trouble after Navan opponents St Pat’s scored a couple of crucial goals in the first half.
Darragh Canny and Edward Nash shot to the net in the space of a few minutes to leave Colm O’Rourke’s slick side in a strong position and they held a comfortable 2-6 to 0-7 lead at the break.
St Mel’s, to their credit, battled back to close the gap to just two points (2-7 to 0-11) midway through the second half with Cian Dooner shooting a total of eight scores (six frees) but St Pat’s regained control in the final quarter of the contest in adding another 1-6 to their emphatic tally.
ST MEL’S COLLEGE: Shane Igoe (Killoe); Kevin Gregg (Clonguish), Darren Moffett (Killoe), Cian Murphy (Fr Manning Gaels); James Moran (Killoe), Dylan Reilly (Ardagh), Cian McGuinness (Longford Slashers); Dario Cigliano (Mostrim), Sean O’Sullivan (Sean Connolly’s, 0-1); Ben Lynn (Longford Slashers), Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s), Adam Kelly (Mostrim); Mario Pirlog (Longford Slashers), Cian Dooner (Killoe, 0-8, six frees), Jack Duggan (Clonguish, 0-2),
Subs:- Cormac Harte (Killoe) for K Gregg (injured, 26 mins); Darragh O’Connell (Longford Slashers) for M Pirlog (half-time); Tiarnan Hussey (Mostrim) for B Lynn (41 mins); Mark McNerney (Mullinalaghta) for C Murphy (55 mins); Eoin Smith (Killoe) and Jake Taylor (Longford Slashers) for A Kelly and C McGuinness (58 mins).
ST PAT’S NAVAN: Sean Brennan (0-1, free); Evan Brady, Larry Morgan, Conor Farrelly; Louis Collins, Josh Carolan, Ciaran Caulfield; Cormac Keyes, Shane Smyth (0-1); Oisin Martyn (0-3), Edward Nash (1-2), Aaron Chinchilla; Niall Finnerty (0-3, two frees), Darragh Canny (1-0), Luke Caffrey.
Subs:- Darragh Reilly (0-1) for L Caffrey (32 mins); Ben Gibney (0-1, free) for D Canny (injured, 42 mins); Jamie Kirwan for A Chinchilla (46 mins); Evan Corrigan (1-1) for N Finnerty (52 mins); Fionn O Hanluain for E Nash (60 mins); Liam Maguire for L Collins (three minutes into stoppage time).
Referee: Ken Daly (Westmeath).
