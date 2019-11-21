St Pat’s Navan knock St Mel’s Longford out of the Leinster championship

St Mel’s College crashed out of the Leinster Schools Senior ‘A’ Football Championship after suffering a second defeat in the group stage at Emmet Park in Killoe on Thursday evening.

St Mel’s College . . . 0-11 St Pat’s Navan . . . 3-13

The pressure was on after losing to Marist Athlone in the opening round the previous week and St Mel’s were in big trouble after Navan opponents St Pat’s scored a couple of crucial goals in the first half.

Darragh Canny and Edward Nash shot to the net in the space of a few minutes to leave Colm O’Rourke’s slick side in a strong position and they held a comfortable 2-6 to 0-7 lead at the break.

St Mel’s, to their credit, battled back to close the gap to just two points (2-7 to 0-11) midway through the second half with Cian Dooner shooting a total of eight scores (six frees) but St Pat’s regained control in the final quarter of the contest in adding another 1-6 to their emphatic tally.

ST MEL’S COLLEGE: Shane Igoe (Killoe); Kevin Gregg (Clonguish), Darren Moffett (Killoe), Cian Murphy (Fr Manning Gaels); James Moran (Killoe), Dylan Reilly (Ardagh), Cian McGuinness (Longford Slashers); Dario Cigliano (Mostrim), Sean O’Sullivan (Sean Connolly’s, 0-1); Ben Lynn (Longford Slashers), Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s), Adam Kelly (Mostrim); Mario Pirlog (Longford Slashers), Cian Dooner (Killoe, 0-8, six frees), Jack Duggan (Clonguish, 0-2),

Subs:- Cormac Harte (Killoe) for K Gregg (injured, 26 mins); Darragh O’Connell (Longford Slashers) for M Pirlog (half-time); Tiarnan Hussey (Mostrim) for B Lynn (41 mins); Mark McNerney (Mullinalaghta) for C Murphy (55 mins); Eoin Smith (Killoe) and Jake Taylor (Longford Slashers) for A Kelly and C McGuinness (58 mins).

ST PAT’S NAVAN: Sean Brennan (0-1, free); Evan Brady, Larry Morgan, Conor Farrelly; Louis Collins, Josh Carolan, Ciaran Caulfield; Cormac Keyes, Shane Smyth (0-1); Oisin Martyn (0-3), Edward Nash (1-2), Aaron Chinchilla; Niall Finnerty (0-3, two frees), Darragh Canny (1-0), Luke Caffrey.

Subs:- Darragh Reilly (0-1) for L Caffrey (32 mins); Ben Gibney (0-1, free) for D Canny (injured, 42 mins); Jamie Kirwan for A Chinchilla (46 mins); Evan Corrigan (1-1) for N Finnerty (52 mins); Fionn O Hanluain for E Nash (60 mins); Liam Maguire for L Collins (three minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Ken Daly (Westmeath).