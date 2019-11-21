Longford college St Mel’s facing a must win match against St Pat’s, Navan

After losing by five points (1-10 to 0-8) against Marist College, Athlone in the first round game at the St Brigid’s GAA grounds in Kiltoom last week, St Mel’s College are facing a must win match against old rivals St Pat’s, Navan in their other group fixture at Emmet Park, Killoe this Thursday evening (throw-in 5.45pm) to keep their Leinster Senior ‘A’ Football Championship hopes alive.

A goal from full-forward Stephen O’Connor midway through the second half clinched a deserved win for Marist. Up until that decisive score it was a tight contest and St Mel’s (minus the injured Darragh O’Connell) were actually leading by a point (0-6 to 0-5) when Matthew Flynn shot over the bar with ten minutes gone on the changeover.

But Marist gradually gained control to outscore the Longford college by 1-5 to 0-2 during the remainder of the game to run out fairly comfortable winners in the finish.

There is certainly room for a lot of improvement as the St Mel’s management team of Michael Quinn and Diarmuid Cannon reflect on this disappointing display with just three of the eight scores coming from play.

ST MEL’S LINE-OUT V MARIST: Shane Igoe (Killoe); Cian Murphy (Fr Manning Gaels), Darren Moffett (Killoe), Kevin Gregg (Clonguish); Cian McGuinness (Longford Slashers), James Moran (Killoe), Dylan Reilly (Ardagh); Dario Cigliano (Mostrim), Sean O’Sullivan (Sean Connolly’s); Adam Kelly (Mostrim), Jack Duggan (Clonguish, 0-1), Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s); Tiarnan Hussey (Mostrim), Cian Dooner (Killoe, 0-5, all frees), Matthew Flynn (Clonguish, 0-2).

Subs:- Ben Lynn (Longford Slashers) for T Hussey (45 mins); Adam Donnelly (Killoe) for C McGuinness (55 mins); Jake Taylor (Longford Slashers) for M Flynn (59 mins); Eoghan Smith (Killoe) for S O’Sullivan (injured, four minutes into stoppage time).