Longford GAA results scoreboard

The Rustic Inn Under 20 Football Championship Final
Sun, 17 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-3 Emmet Og Killoe 1-11

AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship semi-final
Sat, Nov 16: Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks 1-22 Clonguish Gaels 0-7

Specsavers Div. 1/2 Promotion/Relegation
Fri, 15 Nov, Venue: Emmet Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 1-8 Fr Manning Gaels 1-4

Fr Manning U16 Football Cup
Sat, 16 Nov, Venue: Kent Park, Ballydoogan, Sligo, (Semi Final), Sligo 1-10 Offaly 0-6

Fr Manning U16 Football Shield
Sat, 16 Nov, Venue: Dunganny 1, (Semi Final), Meath 0-6 Armagh 1-9
Sat, 16 Nov, Venue: 3G Pitch St. Lomans Mullingar, (Semi Final), Westmeath 1-8 Roscommon 4-8
Sat, 16 Nov, Venue: 3G Pitch St. Lomans Mullingar, (Semi Final), Westmeath 2-2 Clare 1-11

Fr Manning U16 Football Tournament Group 1
Wed, 13 Nov, Venue: Darver, (Round 3), Louth 2-7 Armagh 3-12

Fr Manning U16 Football Tournament Group 3
Mon, 11 Nov, Venue: MW Hire Dunmore, (Round 3), Kilkenny 2-5 Waterford 1-7

