Clonguish U-18 ladies win the Longford Minor ‘A’ championship title

Clonguish captain Ciara Healy was in terrific form as she kicked 11 points (6 frees) in the Ladies Football Minor ‘A’ Championship Final against Carrickedmond in McGann Park, Kenagh on Sunday.

Clonguish . . . 2-14 Carrickedmond . . . 1-7

Just a goal separated the sides at half-time with Clonguish leading by 2-4 to 1-4. On the changeover Healy kicked four points (two frees) without reply to put her side in control.

Carrickedmond were awarded a penalty in the 46th minute but Lauren McGuire’s kick was saved by Clonguish keeper Bronagh Kirk who made a number of excellent saves throughout the game as her side ran out comfortable winners in the end.

CLONGUISH: Bronagh Kirk; Ayo Alba, Kate Sweeney, Amy Burke; Ava Shannon, Teni Alba, Megan Glennon; Ciara Sutton, Ella Duggan (1-0); Katelyn McKeon (0-1), Bolu Alba, Hannah Glennon (0-1); Ciara Healy (0-11,0-6fs), Kamille Burke (1-1), Fabienne Flanagan.

Subs:- Emma Shannon for F Flanagan (half-time); Caitlin Mahon for A Shannon (37 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: Siobhan Egan; Leah Shannon, Grace Esler, Erica Cahill O’Leary; Emer Dempsey, Aoife McCormack, Caoimhe McCormack; Ciara Mulligan, Casey McNamara; Sophie Freeman, Orla Farrell, Ellen Shannon; Caoimhe Mulvey (0-1), Lauren McGuire (1-6, 0-3fs), Emma McGuire.

Subs:- Kate Breslin for S Freeman (56 mins); Juliet Byrne for E Dempsey (58 mins); Kerry McNamara for E Cahill O’Leary (60 mins).

Referee: Enda Murphy.