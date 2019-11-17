Killoe cruise to another Longford U-20 football championship success

Killoe won the Under 20 football championship title for the second year in succession when they cruised to a comprehensive win over Mostrim/Sean Connolly’s in a disappointing final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-12 Mostrim/Sean Connolly’s . . . 0-3

From the moment Cian Dooner scored the crucial goal for Emmet Og with just five minutes gone in the game, the pressure was on the amalgamation who ended up trailing by 1-3 to 0-3 at the break after shooting five wides.

Tormented throughout the final by man of the match Eamon Keogh, the impressive Killoe attacker, it turned out to be a very frustrating experience for Mostrim/Sean Connolly’s who failed to register a score in the second half.

Emmet Og gradually pulled away to win with ease in adding another nine points to their tally and could afford the luxury of kicking a total of eight wides on the changeover.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Brian Carr; Emmet Igoe, Gavin Hughes, Darren Moffett; James Moran, Niall Farrelly, Conor Gilna; Jonathan Borland, Niall Finneran (0-1); Evan Farrelly, Euan Finneran, Enda Bracken; Shane McManus (0-2), Eamon Keogh (0-5), Cian Dooner (1-4, two points from frees).

Subs:- Eoin Smith for N Finneran (injured, 43 mins); Reece Leonard for E Bracken (57 mins).

MOSTRIM/SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Evan Hogan; Matthew Shaughnessy, Sean O’Sullivan, Adam Kelly; Paddy Reynolds, Dylan Cassidy, Dario Cigliano; Enda Tully, Shane Campbell; John Doris, Ethan Dolan, Conor Blessington; Tiarnan Hussey, Padraig Joyce (0-2, one free), Daniel Reynolds (0-1, free).

Subs:- Anthony Garvey for P Reynolds (20 mins); Evan Murphy for A Kelly (black card, 21 mins); Maitiu O’Donohoe for E Murphy (injured, half-time); P Reynolds for J Doris (black card, 55 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).