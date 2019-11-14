Albert Cooney, Derek Fahy and Brid McGoldrick nominated for Longford GAA Chairperson

Following the dramatic resignation of Longford GAA Chairperson Eamon Reilly last weekend, there are three nominations for the top position at the annual Convention in the Arms Hotel on Thursday 12 December - Albert Cooney (Rathcline), Derek Fahy (Ballymore) and Brid McGoldrick (Killoe).

The nominations for the various positions closed on Tuesday night and in the meantime Vice-Chairperson Brid McGoldrick will take over in the ‘hot seat’ until the annual election of county board officers next month.

Longford GAA are also searching for a new Treasurer as Albert Cooney is stepping down after serving the maximum five years in that particular post. The nominations to replace him as the head of finance are Michael Lynch (Ardagh Moydow), Tommy McLoughlin (Mostrim) and Eugene Quaine (Carrickedmond).

Cooney was elected to fill the vacant Leinster Council position at the recent special convention, joining Derek Fahy as the Longford representatives at provincial level.

The following are the nominations for the various positions at the annual Longford GAA Convention:

Chairperson: Albert Cooney (Rathcline), Derek Fahy (Ballymore), Brid McGoldrick (Killoe Emmet Og)

Vice-Chairperson: Brid McGoldrick (Killoe Emmet Og), George McDermott (St Brigid’s Killashee), Colm Murray (Kenagh)

Treasurer: Michael Lynch (Ardagh Moydow), Tommy McLoughlin (Mostrim), Eugene Quaine (Carrickedmond)

Assistant Treasurer: Robert Browne (Killoe Emmet Og), George McDermott (St Brigid’s Killashee)

Coaching & Games Development Officer: Finbar Meehan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Eugene Murtagh (Sean Connolly’s)

PRO: Tommy McLoughlin (Mostrim)

Leinster Council Representatives (2): Albert Cooney (Rathcline), Derek Fahy (Ballymore), Damien Edgeworth (St Brigid’s Killashee), Brendan Gilmore (Rathcline), Sean Hannon (Mostrim), Brid McGoldrick (Killoe Emmet Og), Michael Mulleady (Fr Manning Gaels), Eugene Quaine (Carrickedmond), TJ Ward (Legan Sarsfields)

Central Council Representative: Gerry Hagan (Killoe Emmet Og), John Duffy (Dromard), Sean Hannon (Mostrim)

Irish Language & Culture Officer: Eamon Brennan (Young Grattans)