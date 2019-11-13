Second half goal the killer blow as St Mel’s Longford suffer championship defeat

A goal from full-forward Stephen O’Connor midway through the second half clinched a deserved win for Marist, Athlone against St Mel’s in the first round of the Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘A’ Football Championship at the St Brigid’s GAA grounds in Kiltoom, Co Roscommon on Wednesday.

Marist College, Athlone . . . 1-10 St Mel’s College . . . 0-8

Up until that decisive score it was a tight contest and St Mel’s were actually leading by a point (0-6 to 0-5) when Matthew Flynn shot over the bar with ten minutes gone on the changeover.

But Marist gradually gained control to outscore the Longford college by 1-5 to 0-2 during the remainder of the match to run out fairly comfortable winners in the finish.

St Mel’s (minus the injured Darragh O’Connell against Marist) must now beat St Pat’s, Navan in their other group fixture at Emmet Park, Killoe on Wednesday next, November 20, to keep their championship hopes alive.

MARIST COLLEGE ATHLONE: Tommy Stephens; Cian Quinn, Paul Garvey, Brian Nestor; Adam Carton, Eamon Martin (0-1), Tom Kelleher; Shane Reid, Andrew Monaghan; Conor Hand (0-2), Senan Baker, Conor Rushe; Ben O’Carroll (0-1), Stephen O’Connor (1-2), Eoin McCabe (0-4, all frees).

Subs:- Olan Healy for C Rushe (58 mins); Glen Byrne for C Hand (60 mins).

ST MEL’S COLLEGE: Shane Igoe (Killoe); Cian Murphy (Fr Manning Gaels), Darren Moffett (Killoe), Kevin Gregg (Clonguish); Cian McGuinness (Longford Slashers), James Moran (Killoe), Dylan Reilly (Ardagh); Dario Cigliano (Mostrim), Sean O’Sullivan (Sean Connolly’s); Adam Kelly (Mostrim), Jack Duggan (Clonguish, 0-1), Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s); Tiarnan Hussey (Mostrim), Cian Dooner (Killoe, 0-5, all frees), Matthew Flynn (Clonguish, 0-2).

Subs:- Ben Lynn (Longford Slashers) for T Hussey (45 mins); Adam Donnelly (Killoe) for C McGuinness (55 mins); Jake Taylor (Longford Slashers) for M Flynn (59 mins); Eoghan Smith (Killoe) for S O’Sullivan (injured, four minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Marius Stones (Offaly).