Breaking: Longford GAA Chairman Eamon Reilly in immediate resignation decision

Serving his third year as Longford GAA Chairman, Eamon Reilly has decided to resign from the post with immediate effect in breaking news this Saturday evening.

Eamon expressed his thanks to the members of the executive that he has worked with over the last three years and wished Longford GAA all the best for the future.

With the Forgney man stepping down, Vice-Chairperson Brid McGoldrick from the Killoe Emmet Og club will take over the top position until the GAA Convention in the Longford Arms Hotel on Thursday 12 December for the annual election of county board officers.

The following is a statement from Longford GAA:

‘Longford GAA wish to inform that our Chairperson Eamon Reilly, who had previously expressed his intention to stand down at our upcoming Convention, has today (Saturday) forwarded his resignation to take effect immediately.

'Eamon has been a dedicated servant of Longford GAA for the past decade involving himself in our annual Golf Classic and Race Day fundraisers as well as holding the positions of Assistant Treasurer, Vice-Chairperson and laterly Chairperson for the past 3 years.

'Longford GAA respect his decision and wish him all the best in the future.’



