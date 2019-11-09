Longford Intermediate champions Fr Manning Gaels shoot 17 wides in Leinster club defeat

Fr Manning Gaels were guilty of shooting a total of 17 wides in crashing out of the Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship.

Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-6 Rosenallis (Laois) . . . 2-9

While Laois opponents Rosenallis had the comfortable margin of six points to spare in the finish, it might have been a different story but for the very poor finishing inflicted upon the Drumlish/Ballinamuck side in the quarter-final clash at Emmet Park in Killoe on Saturday.

The Gaels failed to build on a brilliant start which yielded a goal from Darren Farrelly in the first minute and a few bad missed chances followed in a very dominant early period for the Longford Intermediate champions.

Rosenallis got right back in contention with a goal from a penalty converted by Ronan Murray in the 12th minute and Cillan Callaly got a crucial second goal for the wind assisted visitors in the 24th minute as they ended up leading by 2-4 to 1-2 at the break.

While the Gaels made a strong start to the second half with a couple of well struck points from Martin Cassidy, Rosenallis registered another five scores to consolidate their tight grip on the match.

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum; Darren Reilly, Cian Brady, Derek McCormack; Emmet Noonan, Gary Connell, Mark Hughes; Aaron Quinn, Liam Lynch; Dean Cosgrove (0-1), Darren Farrelly (1-0), Conor Keenan; Pauric Gill (0-2), Martin Cassidy (0-2), Cian Cassidy.

Subs:- Anthony Keane (0-1) for C Keenan (injured, 30 mins); Sean Whelan for C Cassidy (47 mins).

ROSENALLIS: Tommy Shelly; John Maher, Ruairi C Fennell, A McDermott; M Redmond, Cathal C Fennell, Fiachra C Fennell; Eoin Dunne (0-3, one free), Mark Dunne (0-1); Joey Shelly, Cillian Callaly (1-3), John Lennon; Donnagh Callaly, Ronan Murray (1-2, frees), Brian Fitzpatrick.

Subs used:- Jack Friel for J Lennon (injured, first half); Donal Lalor for J Shelly (second half); Jack Claffey (blood replacement).

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Louth).



