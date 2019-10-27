Longford Intermediate champions Fr Manning Gaels beat Carlow opponents O’Hanrahans

Aaron Quinn scored the decisive only goal as Fr Manning Gaels defeated Carlow opponents O’Hanrahans in the Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship first round clash at the Carlow GAA Centre, Fenagh on Sunday.

Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-10 O’Hanrahans (Carlow) . . . 0-12

The crucial score materialised in the 26th minute when Quinn intercepted a short kick out from the O’Hanrahans keeper and burst his way through to blast an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

The Drumlish/Ballinamuck side (minus their injured captain Darren Farrelly) ended up leading by 1-6 to 0-6 at the break and managed to stay in front despite a very determined comeback by the Carlow champions in the closing stages of the game.

Fr Manning Gaels now advance to meet the Laois Intermediate champions Rosenallis in the Leinster Club quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday November 9.

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum (0-2 frees); Darren Reilly, Cian Brady, Derek McCormack; Emmet Noonan, Gary Connell, Mark Hughes; Liam Lynch, Aaron Quinn (1-1); Dean Cosgrove, Ryan Crowe, Conor Keenan; Pauric Gill (0-2), Martin Cassidy (0-5, four frees), Cian Cassidy.

Subs:- Eoin Keane for E Noonan (injured, 24 mins), Kevin Whelan for R Crowe (41 mins).

O’HANRAHANS: Jamie Hennessy; Owen O’Gorman (0-1), Simon Doyle, Chris Bermingham; Peter Fagan, Justin O’Brien, Jason Kenny; Colin Nolan, Ray Walker; Colin Quigley, James McGrath (0-4, frees), Mark Davis (0-1); Danny Thompson (0-3, two frees), Daryl Hayden (0-2), Keelan Lacey.

Subs:- Graham Power for J Kenny (27 mins); Marc Carpenter (0-1) for K Lacey (27 mins).

Referee: Chris Dwyer (Offaly).