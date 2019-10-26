Longford senior footballers away to Kildare in the O’Byrne Cup first round

Longford are away to Kildare in the opening round of the 2020 O’Byrne Cup senior football tournament on Saturday 7 December.

It will be the first competitive fixture in charge for former Kerry supremo Jack O’Connor, the new manager of Kildare. Also in the same group are Carlow and Wicklow with the top team going through to the semi-finals.

Longford are at home to Carlow on Saturday 14 December and away to Wicklow on Saturday 4 January.