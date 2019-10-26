Longford junior champions Kenagh beat Berlin in the Leinster Club Championship

Three goals in the first half sent Kenagh on their way to a comprehensive win over the Europe senior champions Berlin in the Leinster Club Junior Football Championship first round game played at the GAA Centre of Excellence, Abbotstown, Dublin on Saturday.

Kenagh . . . 3-15 Berlin (Europe) . . . 3-5

The Longford Junior champions eventually beat Berlin by the wide margin of ten points and Kenagh (managed by Enda McGann) can now look forward to a quarter-final clash against the Kildare junior champions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday 9 November.

Kenagh built up a commanding advantage in the first half to lead by 3-7 to 1-4 at the break and there was no way back for Berlin.