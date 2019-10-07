Longford to play Louth in the first round of the 2020 Leinster Senior Football Championship

Decent draw gives the county a chance of reaching the semi-finals

Padraic O'Brien

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

2020 leinster senior football championship

Longford senior football manager Padraic Davis. Photo: Syl Healy

The draw for the 2020 Leinster Senior Football Championship was made on RTE Radio 1 on Monday morning and Longford will play Louth in the first round next May with the venue to be confirmed.

The winners will advance to meet Laois in the quarter-final and Longford have a decent chance of reaching the semi-finals, the draw for which will be made next summer after the quarter-finals are played. 

The complete 2020 Leinster SFC draw is as follows:

First Round

Carlow v Offaly

Wexford v Wicklow

Louth v Longford

Quarter-Finals

Carlow or Offaly v Kildare

Wexford or Wicklow v Meath

Louth or Longford v Laois

Westmeath v Dublin