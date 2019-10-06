Last gasp point from Ronan McGoldrick wins the Longford SFC title for Killoe

A last gasp fisted point from Ronan McGoldrick in the fourth minute of stoppage time won the Senior Football Championship title for Killoe in a dramatic finish to the county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-12 Longford Slashers . . . 0-11

It was looking like a replay when Andrew Kelly fired over a free to put Slashers back on level terms moments earlier but Emmet Og launched an immediate counter attack with man of the match Daniel Mimnagh putting McGoldrick through for the winning score.

It was very hard luck on Slashers who managed to remain in contention thanks to a succession of converted frees but they were eventually pipped at the post with Killoe winning the county SFC title for the 12th time in their proud history.

Mimnagh was marvellous for Emmet Og, firing over three points in the process of making a major impact as his club were crowned champions for the fourth time this decade after also capturing the coveted Connolly Cup in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Killoe, managed by former Emmet Og player Thomas Donohoe, can now look forward to a return to Leinster Club action with the first round game away against the Westmeath champions St Loman’s Mullingar or Garrycastle Athlone at Cusack Park on Sunday 27 October.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Liam Hughes, Padraig McCormack, Gavin Hughes; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Ryan Moffett; Daniel Mimnagh (0-3), Simon Kiernan (0-1); Denis McGoldrick (0-1), Sean McCormack (0-3, one free), Eamon Keogh; Mark Hughes (0-1), Ronan McGoldrick (0-2), Cian Farrelly (0-1).

Subs:- Cian Dooner for M Hughes (40 mins); Paddy Thompson for S Kiernan (56 mins); Eugene Clarke for D McGoldrick (56 mins); Jake Donnelly for E Keogh (57 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell (0-2, ‘45 and free); Ronan Kenny, Barry Gilleran, Paddy Duggan; Peter Foy (0-1), Dermot Brady, Sean Clarke; Gerard Flynn, Niall Mulligan; Robbie O’Connell, Andrew Dalton, Andrew Kelly (0-5, all frees); Ruairi Clarke, Robbie Clarke (0-3, two frees), Conor Clarke.

Subs:- Peter Lynn for N Mulligan (37 mins); Cian Kavanagh for R O’Connell (40 mins); Darragh O’Connell for Ruairi Clarke (59 mins); Daire O’Brien for P Foy (60 mins); Brian Walsh for C Clarke (four minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).