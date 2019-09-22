Longford Slashers through to the senior hurling championship final

Longford Slashers turned a three point half-time deficit into a two point winning margin as they knocked the title holders Wolfe Tones out of the Senior Hurling Championship and in doing so booked their place in the county final against Clonguish Gaels.

Longford Slashers . . . 1-17 Wolfe Tones Mostrim . . . 2-12

It is two years since Slashers were last in the final and they have to go back to 2001 for their last county senior hurling success.

Slashers fought hard throughout to come away with the win against Wolfe Tones at Allen Park on Sunday. Eoin Donnellan was their chief marksman, scoring 12 points (10 frees), while goalkeeper Conor Gallagher had a fantastic game.

Johnny Casey was excellent also and capped his fine performance off with the point that edged Slashers ahead near the end.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Conor Gallagher; Colin Regan, Eoghan Kavanagh, Daire Regan; Paul Leonard, Johnny Casey (0-1), Shane Maguire; William Tunstead, Ciaran Farrell; Robert Stakelum, Eoin Donnellan (0-12, 0-10fs), Gareth Ghee (0-2); Cian Kavanagh (0-1), Reuben Murray (1-1), Sean Stakelum.

Subs:- Rory Howlin for R Stakelum (37 mins); Paddy Hegarty for C Farrell (44 mins).

WOLFE TONES MOSTRIM: Paddy Cullen; Cian McLoughlin, John Gaffney, Daire Duggan (0-1,’65); Evan Tully, Benny Stakem, Ciaran Fahy; John Newman (0-8, 0-7fs), Daniel Connell; Matiu Donoghue, Seamus Hannon (1-2, 0-1f), Sean Noonan; Ian Campbell (0-1), James Farrell, Michael Hussey (1-0).

Subs:- Luke Kelly, Michael Keating.

Referee: Francis Kelly (Roscommon).