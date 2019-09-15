Longford SFC: Slashers snatch late scores to overcome Abbeylara in reaching the county final

Stoppage time scores from Sean Clarke and Andrew Kelly (free) saw Longford Slashers overcome Abbeylara in a dramatic finish to the Senior Football Championship semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday evening.

Longford Slashers . . . 0-11 Abbeylara . . . 0-10

Abbeylara came from behind in producing a strong finish in the difficult wet conditions and appeared to be going through to the Connolly Cup title decider for the fifth year in succession when Cian Brady landed a wonderful lead point in the 60th minute.

But this generally young Slashers side are made of stern stuff in their refusal to accept defeat and after Sean Clarke squandered a great chance of the equaliser he made amends to shoot a wonderful score.

A replay looked almost certain at this late stage but there was still time for some more drama and up stepped Andrew Kelly to convert a pressure free with virtually the last kick of the game as Slashers advanced to meet Killoe in the county final on Sunday 6 October.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell; Ronan Kenny, Barry Gilleran (0-1), Paddy Duggan; Sean Clarke (0-3), Dermot Brady, Gerard Flynn (0-1); Peter Foy, Andrew Dalton; Andrew Kelly (0-4, three frees), Robbie Clarke, Conor Clarke; Ruairi Clarke (0-2), Niall Mulligan, Daire O’Brien.

Subs:- Cian Kavanagh for N Mulligan (35 mins); Darragh O’Connell for D O’Brien (47 mins); Robbie O’Connell for Robbie Clarke (56 mins).

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Cormac Smyth, Colm P Smyth, Cathal Lynch; Aaron Dalton, PJ Masterson, Cian Brady (0-2); Fergal Battrim (0-1), Russell Brady; Barry McKiernan (0-1), Robbie Smyth (0-3, all frees), Bernard Crawford; Reece Reilly (0-2), Kevin Smyth, Padraig Berry.

Subs:- Michael McHugh for A Dalton (26 mins); Jason Kelly (0-1) for C Lynch (35 mins); Conor Berry for B Crawford (36 mins); Nigel Rabbitte for R Brady (41 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).