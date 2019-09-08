Longford GAA results scoreboard
Michael Moran Football League Division 2
Sun, 08 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 11), Kenagh W/O Ballymore -
The Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Finals
Sat, 07 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Ballymahon 1-13 Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-10
Sun, 08 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Fr Manning Gaels 1-14 St. Brigid's (Killashee) 0-8
Junior Football Championship
Wed, 04 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Legan Sarsfields 1-17 Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 1-10
Sat, 07 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 3), Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 1-8 Longford Slashers 5-18
Herterich's Butchers Minor Football 'B' Cup
Sat, 07 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Northern Gaels 4-20 Clonguish Og 3-10
Herterich's Butchers Minor Football Championship Group 1
Fri, 06 Sep, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 3), Carrick Sarsfield / St. Dominic's / Moydow Og 2-9 Longford Slashers 4-10
Herterich's Butchers Minor Football Championship Group 2
Fri, 06 Sep, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 3), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-13 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 1-12
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Sun, 08 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Emmet Og Killoe 2-10 Colmcille 0-11
Joe Hagan / David McGivney Cross Over
Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Cross Over), St. Francis 0-4 Clonguish Og 0-29
Thu, 05 Sep, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Cross Over), Grattan Gaels 0-23 Granard 0-40
Under 12 Longford Football Darragh Doherty Group 2
Tue, 03 Sep, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 2), Carrick Sarsfields 0-0 Clonbroney 0-13
Thu, 05 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 3), St. Dominic's 0-8 Clonbroney 0-6
Under 12 Longford Football Joseph Hagan Group 1
Thu, 05 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), St. Francis 0-18 Killoe Og 0-10
Under 12 Longford Football Joseph Hagan Group 2
Thu, 05 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 2), St. Patrick's Og 0-18 Northern Gaels 0-21
Under 12 Longford Football Shane Kenny Group
Mon, 02 Sep, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 7), Shannon Gaels 0-9 Longford Slashers 0-24
Thu, 05 Sep, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 8), Ballymahon 0-10 Southern Gaels 0-7
Sat, 07 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 8), Longford Slashers 0-35 Dromard 0-11
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship
Sat, 07 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 3), Killoe Og 5-19 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 0-6
Sat, 07 Sep, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 3), Carrick Sarsfields 0-1 Clonguish Og 3-16
McDonalds Under 16 Football 'C' Cup
Thu, 05 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Semi Final), Grattan Gaels 2-11 Southern Gaels 2-17
McDonalds Under 16 Football Championship
Wed, 04 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 1), Killoe Og 11-11 Carrick Sarsfield / St. Dominic's / Moydow Og 3-5
Wed, 04 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 3-6 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 2-7
