Longford Ladies IFC Final: More glory for Grattans in excellent win over Ballymore in Intermediate title triumph

One year after winning the Junior ‘A’ title for the first time, Grattans ladies followed it up by creating history once again as they became Intermediate county champions on Saturday with an excellent win over Ballymore in the final at Emmet Park, Killoe.

Grattans . . . 6-12 Ballymore . . . 2-13

It was tough on Ballymore who suffered their second final defeat in a row. They were without the influential Fiona Gettings (Blessington) and were dealt another blow in the 15th minute when Aisling Reynolds had to go off injured.

Grattans were full value for their win. They played some terrific football and their forwards gave the Ballymore defence a torrid time throughout the game. Caoimhe Lohan put in a dominant display at midfield and received the player of the match award.

GRATTANS: Clare McCarrick; Emma McCord, Claire Shaw, Katie Devlin; Sophie Hogan, Roisin Leen (1-0, penalty), Rebecca O’Kane; Caoimhe Lohan, Una Clarke (1-3,0-3fs); Melissa O’Kane (1-2), Eve Nerney, Molly Mulvihill (0-2); Aoife Sheridan (0-1), Laura Valentine (1-2), Clodagh Lohan (2-2).

Sub:- Patrina Carrigy for K Devlin (36 mins).

BALLYMORE: Mary Kiernan; Ciara Kelly, Deirdre Monaghan. Avril Wilson; Marie Martin, Emer Heaney (1-6,0-5fs), Sorcha Dawson; Rachel Cassidy, Emma Burns; Nicole Neilon (0-2,0-1f), Aoife Dawson (1-0), Alanna Burns (0-1); Caroline Kiernan (0-2), Shauna Heaney, Aisling Reynolds.

Subs:- Aoife Reilly (0-2) for A Reynolds (injured, 15 mins); Sarah Smyth for C Kelly (half-time); Emma Lynch for A Dawson (44 mins); Siobhan Tully for D Monaghan (47 mins); Kim Creegan for E Burns ( 50 mins).

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).