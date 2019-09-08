Longford Ladies JFC Final: Michelle Farrell the shooting star as Colmcille capture the Junior title
Ladies Football Junior Championship Final
Nessa Farley pictured in action for Colmcille against Mullinalaghta opponent Ella Kane in the Ladies Football Junior Championship Final at Emmet Park on Saturday. Photo: Syl Healy
A stunning second half display from Michelle Farrell, who clocked up the tremendous total of 3-9 during the course of the game, saw Colmcille ladies capture the Junior Championship title at the expense of a spirited Mullinalaghta side who suffered the agony of losing two finals in a row.
Colmcille . . . 6-12 Mullinalaghta . . . 3-14
Mullinalaghta really put it up to Colmcille in the county final at Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday but the class of Farrell, along with fine performances from Patricia Hourican, Grainne Reilly, Nessa Farley and Tien McKeon, guided Colmcille to victory.
COLMCILLE: Ruth Jones; Elaine Farrelly, Fiona Reilly; Emma McKeon, Karen Reilly, Shauna McCabe; Grainne Reilly (1-0), Michelle Farrell (3-9); Nessa Farley (0-1), Tien McKeon (1-1), Maebh McGrath; Megan Jobe (1-0), Patricia Hourican.
Subs:- Maeve O’Reilly (0-1) for M McGrath (20 mins); Aoibheann Ginty for E Farrelly (33 mins).
MULLINALAGHTA: Amy Brady; Ella Kane, Carmel McGivney; Shauna Quinn, Caoimhe Brady (0-1), Laura Cunningham; Rachel Gilligan, Elaine McGivney; Caroline McGivney (2-2), Louise Battrim (0-2), Lauren Burke (1-9,0-4fs); Emily Hand, Aileen Murphy.
Subs:- Lauren Kelly for S Quinn (half-time) and Ava Donohoe for E Hand (half-time); Amanda Matthews for E McGivney (54 mins); Niamh Burke for A Murphy (55 mins).
Referee: Frank Toher (Killoe).
