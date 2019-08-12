Longford SFC: Neighbouring rivals Mullinalaghta and Colmcille will clash in the quarter-final

Neighbouring rivals Mullinalaghta and Colmcille will clash in the quarter-final of the senior football championship and pitted in the same half of the draw are Killoe Emmet Og who take on Dromard.

There will be a lot of interest in the St Columba’s v Colmcille showdown which will be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday 25 August.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2019 Longford SFC was made after the Dromard v Mullinalaghta Group 1 game at McGee Park in Aughnacliffe on Sunday evening and is as follows:

Killoe Emmet Og v Dromard

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Colmcille

Carrickedmond v Abbeylara

Clonguish v Longford Slashers



Semi-Finals

Killoe or Dromard v Mullinalaghta or Colmcille

Carrickedmond or Abbeylara v Clonguish or Longford Slashers



Relegation Play-Offs Round 1

Rathcline v St Mary’s Granard

Mostrim a bye

Two of those three clubs will be relegated to the Intermediate Championship next year.