Longford SFC: Neighbouring rivals Mullinalaghta and Colmcille will clash in the quarter-final
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Who will win the Connolly Cup?
Neighbouring rivals Mullinalaghta and Colmcille will clash in the quarter-final of the senior football championship and pitted in the same half of the draw are Killoe Emmet Og who take on Dromard.
There will be a lot of interest in the St Columba’s v Colmcille showdown which will be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday 25 August.
The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2019 Longford SFC was made after the Dromard v Mullinalaghta Group 1 game at McGee Park in Aughnacliffe on Sunday evening and is as follows:
Killoe Emmet Og v Dromard
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Colmcille
Carrickedmond v Abbeylara
Clonguish v Longford Slashers
Semi-Finals
Killoe or Dromard v Mullinalaghta or Colmcille
Carrickedmond or Abbeylara v Clonguish or Longford Slashers
Relegation Play-Offs Round 1
Rathcline v St Mary’s Granard
Mostrim a bye
Two of those three clubs will be relegated to the Intermediate Championship next year.
