Longford SFC: Clonguish outclass Granard in cruising to very easy win

Clonguish cruised to a very easy win over Granard at Moran Park in Carrickedmond on Sunday evening in the remaining Group 1 fixture and can now look forward with considerable confidence to the quarter-final clash against Longford Slashers in the senior football championship.

Clonguish . . . 4-13 St Mary’s Granard . . . 0-4

Goals from Chris Gordon and Niall O’Reilly left Clonguish in a commanding 2-7 to 0-2 lead at the break and the rout continued in the second half with St Mary’s no match for their far superior opponents.

A third goal materialised in the early stages of the second half when the alert O’Reilly capitalised on a poor kick-out to hit the target and Granard’s tale of woe was complete when Clonguish substitute Ciaran Williams flicked the ball to the net close to the final whistle.

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Darragh McLoughlin, Conor Shields, Neil Devlin; Gerard Moore, Darran Quinn (0-1), Michael McCann; Peter Hanley, Packie Molloy; Brian Sweeney, Alan Gregg (0-2, one free), Francis Molloy (0-2); Chris Gordon (1-2), Joe O’Brien (0-4, two frees), Niall O’Reilly (2-2).

Subs:- Kevin Burke for G Moore (30 mins); Ciaran Williams (1-0) for J O’Brien (40 mins); Stephen McLoughlin for D Quinn (40 mins); Michael Corcoran for B Sweeney (47 mins).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Eoin Higgins, Thomas Gallagher, Paddy McGivney; Keith Kelly, Dylan Corcoran, Mark O’Neill; Charlie Martin, Paul Smyth (0-1, free); Mark Connell, Mark Tully, James Kiernan; Jordan Martin (0-2, one free), Jordan Shiels, Ben Martin (0-1).

Subs:- Stephen Lynch for J Shiels (injured, 20 mins); Vinny Nally for K Kelly (half-time); Fergus Kelly for J Kiernan (half-time); Liam Sullivan for D Corcoran (injured, 35 mins); Eoin Sheridan for M Connell (44 mins).

Referee: Michael Farrell (Ballymahon).